the biopic of the “King of Rock and Roll” that arrives this July 14 in Argentine cinemas – PEOPLE Online

Excessive, accelerated and luxurious… that’s how she portrayed Baz Luhrman the life of Elvis Presley in a film that maintains the unmistakable hallmark of the director of ‘Moulin Rouge’ and focuses on the complex relationship that the king of rock -embodied by austin butler– maintained with his representative.

From his discovery, as a young music aficionado in the vibrant Memphis scene, to his death, exhausted in his Las Vegas suite, the chameleon-like Austin Butler recreates, for almost three hours of footage that do not give rest to the viewer, all stages of the musical icon.

“Seeing Austin Butler in this role is something that doesn’t happen on a regular basis. Since he submitted a video for testing, since he walked in the door, he has shown a level of learning and caring that is spectacular“he claimed Luhrmann about the protagonist in a conversation with Efe during the premiere of the film in the United States.

Almost a decade after directing Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Great Gatsby’ (2013), and more than twenty after the emblematic and unforgettable ‘Moulin Rouge’ (2001), the Australian filmmaker has repeated his grandiose formula to narrate the lights and shadows of Elvis Presley’s career in the context of the cultural revolution and the loss of innocence in the United States.

“The spectator is the only thing that matters to me. I make films for the cinema, and I hope the widest possible audience sees it“explains about his style.

On the other hand, not even his own actors know what to expect from his ideas: “When you’re filming makes you repeat things in many ways and works with four cameras. So I had no idea what I was going to seer”confessed the protagonist himself Austin Butler.

The life of a star and his henchman

Supported by amazing performance tricks and a dizzying pace, ‘Elvis‘ goes beyond the biographical musical classic telling, in truth, the story of two people: the musician and his discoverer.

an unrecognizable Tom Hanks constitutes the other leg of the film by putting himself in the shoes of Presley’s enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, an entrepreneur who discovered his talent and managed, between successes and errors, his astronomical career.

Thus, in an election that only baz Luhrmann could do, the film starts from the prism of the agent that it found in the young Presleywith a velvety voice and an agitated movement of the hips, the definitive show to win gold.

It is precisely through these shows, the way in which the film’s script advances. With a different Elvis on each stagewrapped in an evolved aesthetic and before a different public.

“It was not easy. I selected each concert by myself but based on those that best told the storynot in my favourites”, said the director of the film that is already the highest grossing in the United States.

Although a large percentage of the two hours and forty minutes of the film is occupied by the most transcendental performances in the musician’s careerthe film takes advantage of the silences to narrate the pirouettes that Elvis Presley had to carry out.

The facet of a “King” since his discovery

From a very young age he dealt with a public opinion that was scandalized by his exploitation of male sensuality and was reluctant to its connection with the fight for civil rights.

The movie shows that behind every strategy, every performance and interview, there was always Parkerhis right-hand man, who could take up to 50% of his earnings with the musician’s approval.

Neither Presley’s life with Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) in the famous Graceland villa, nor his relationship with black music figures such as BB King or Little Richard, overshadow Luhrmann’s fixation on approaching the team formed by Parker and Presley. As lucrative as destructive.

When his fame in Hollywood was beginning to show signs of exhaustion, the agent took him to Las Vegas to star in a regular show that lasted for six years in which Presley became bankrupt and developed a drug addiction until his death.

Thus, despite its dizzying pace, ‘Elvis‘ narrates above all the creation of an icon that he was not afraid of heights or the degradation of the people who hid under the character.