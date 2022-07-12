the best-selling smart screen with Alexa almost given away

Share

Amazon kicks off its crazy Prime Day deals.

With Prime Day less than 24 hours away, Amazon has already started rolling out deals that will last until the 13th in the evening. One of them, and one of the craziest of these days, is the possibility of taking a 2nd generation Echo Show 5 for only €34.99 without using any code. Let us remember that a single one usually costs about 50 euros and that its official price is 84.99 euros.

This smart screen is especially useful for many functions at home or in an office. Think of it as a screen, with a built-in high-quality speaker and WiFi/Bluetooth connection. could be you alarm clockyour Surveillance Camerayour video intercom or you mini tv to finish watching a movie in bed.

Having an Echo Show 5 (or any of the other models) is a huge advantage over the rest. Do you have a device with a screen? 5.5 inches and 960 x 480 px resolution. Inside we have a MediaTek MT8163 processor which is perfect for any app that requires video or music streaming in it.

We also have a 1.65″ speaker in size that will act as bass, treble and medium to offer a fairly decent sound. It’s like having an Echo Dot with a built-in screen. A 2 MP front camera has been added to this device for make high resolution video calls via Skype. This camera can be covered with a physical tab strategically placed. It is a perfect device to start home automation.

With the Echo Show 5 you have Prime Video, video calls, video intercom and Music Unlimited in the same place.

Alexa is the teacher of celebrations within this Echo Show 5. We can ask her to play a playlist from platforms such as Music Unlimited, Spotify or Apple Music, among others. Or we can know the weather forecast, news important items of the day or add a shopping list just by using our voice.

As I use that occurs to me now is as an alarm clock on the nightstand. From there you can look at your home cameras, see who’s calling to the door (if you have an Amazon Ring Doorbell) or watch your favorite series from bed installing apps like Netflix or Prime Video. Another use that I see for it is to place it in the living room, presiding over it and acting as a bluetooth speaker so that your guests can play music when they arrive.

with this offer Prime Day officially begins from Amazon, at least on devices from the American giant. One drawback that we get is that they have removed the 3.5 mm Jack port that the first version had. In any case, Alexa still works fineand its small size makes it perfect for placing in a wide variety of places.

