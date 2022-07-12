The best performance of Adam Sandler?

Critique of Garra, a Netflix original film produced by LeBron James himself and that brings us the story of Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez), a totally unknown young Majorcan who will break into the American basketball scene at the hands of a scout (Adam Sandler ) who desperately wants to show how much he can bring to his team, the Philadelphia 76Sixers.

Synopsis

Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler) is a scout who works for a historic NBA team and has spent the last years of his life traveling the world in search of young basketball players with potential and talent. Tired of this spiral of travel that keeps him away from his family and has made him miss most of his daughter’s childhood, he will be forced to find the future great American basketball star in order to fulfill his dream of sitting in the benches. That’s when he meets Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) a totally unknown young man, but with an overwhelming projection in the world of this sport.

Claw Netflix movie review

Every young athlete who aspires to become a professional has fantasized at some point in his adolescence with the idea that a scout from one of the best teams in his discipline would casually pass by the place where he trained and offer him a millionaire contract that would change his life forever. An opportunity that would make him a world star overnight.

Well, something similar is what the writers bring us Taylor Materne and Will Fetters in this Netflix original movie. However, they do it in an unoriginal way, telling us a story of overcoming that we have already seen too many times, especially in movies about the world of sports. Here starts our Netflix movie Claw review.

A hackneyed story of overcoming adversity

And it is that, Bo Cruz He is a helpless young man, with a dark and stormy past who seeks to overcome all the adversities and ghosts of the past in order to achieve his sporting goal, something that we have already seen in films like ‘A possible dream’‘I Tonya‘ either ‘Coach Carter’.

It is for this reason that the script written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters, despite being quite complete and giving the necessary importance to all the plots of which the tape is made up, is not very innovative. We are facing a script full of clichés and stereotypes from the world of sports and competition, and that for much of the footage (the second and third act mostly) becomes too soporific and slow. A script where the main attraction lies in the cameos and minor roles that the numerous basketball stars that appear in the film have.

A gift for basketball lovers

For this reason, and despite the lack of originality of the story presented to us in the netflix movie claw, the film is a gift for lovers of American basketball. In the little less than two hours that the tape lasts, the Director Jeremiah Zagar is able to include in it countless current and past legends of the NBA world. We are no longer just talking about players, but about coaches, team owners, commentators, and key figures in the American basketball league. And it is that one could not expect less from a film produced by the very Lebron James. This makes the netflix movie claw be able to “deceive” the viewer who loves this sport, blinding him with a succession of scenes dominated by basketball stars, making him forget the monotony and repetitiveness of the script.

A very sporty setup

Although it is true that the beginning of the netflix movie claw is very promising, with a fairly fast pace and a story behind the character of Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler) quite interesting, as it is introduced to Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) and the process by which the character of Adam Sandler intended to prepare him to face the challenge of entering the NBA, the film becomes an achievement of endless training scenes.

Although the main objective of Director Jeremiah Zagar is to make us see the dedication that is needed to achieve a milestone of these magnitudes, the time of the footage dedicated to this could have been much shorter, having caused the same effect and thus avoiding moments in which the viewer feels in a loop of the that will never come out.

As a result, a second and third act is obtained that takes you out of the dynamic that is printed from the beginning, reducing the rhythm of the film abruptly, becoming too heavy even for lovers of this sport.

Adam Sandler, more than a comedy actor

But without a doubt, the most remarkable thing about the film is the masterful performance that leaves us Adam Sandlerwho shows us once again (he already did it in Rough diamonds) who is an actor who is worth much more than a simple American comedy. The chemistry he has with Juancho Hernangomez it crosses the screen, making this coach-disciple relationship that they forge throughout the film seem more fact than fiction. Of course, much of his work is due to how well built his character is, allowing him to show us all the interpretive power that the actor enjoys.

Final opinion of the movie Claw from Netlfix

It is more than evident that the netflix movie claw It is aimed at a very specific audience. The film focuses too much on including as many basketball stars as possible, ignoring the average viewer who is not a fan of the sport, presenting them with an unoriginal and overly predictable script that does not add anything new to this genre. Ultimately a movie. fan service made by and for NBA lovers that could well have been a documentary of some superstar of the American basketball league.

Premiere and technical sheet Original title: hustle

Gender: Comedy, Sport

Official Site: Claw

Country: USA

Idiom: English

Release date: June 8, 2022 on Netflix

Producer: Happy Madison Productions, Kirschenbaum Productions, Roth Films, Spring Hill Productions

Distributor: Netflix

Duration: 117 minutes

Year: 2022

Age rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age

Artistic Sheet

Address: Jeremiah Zagar

Script: Taylor Materne, Will Fetters

Music: Dan Deacon

Photography: Zack Mulligan

Distribution: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Lyon Beckwith, Maria Botto, Kenny Smith, Jaleel White, Abraham Vasquez, Jordan Hull, Kevin D. Benton, Debbie Lay

