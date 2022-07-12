The appearance of Nicki Minaj generates chaos: trapped in a car by fans and risks tragedy [VIDEO]
After announcing a meet and greet on social media almost at the last minute, Nicki Minaj was stormed by her fans, whose excessive exuberance forced her to barricade herself inside the van she arrived on. The event was then canceled for safety reasons, due to the many screaming people surrounding the star’s vehicle after chasing it along the road, preventing the driver of the vehicle from reaching the venue. Here are pictures and videos of what happened
Lin the presence of Nick Minaj literally wreaked havoc on Camdenwhere it stood for a meet and greet announced in extremis al Cafe KOKO. The artist, in the UK to perform at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, arrived in the vicinity of the room several hours later than what had been communicated. On her arrival she was greeted by a horde of unleashed fans who flocked around the van on which she arrived, to be able to see her up close, thus preventing her from actually getting off.
Directly from the vehicle Nicki Minaj tweeted: “Guys, if you don’t enter a small space they won’t let me out of the car …”. In an attempt to greet some of the fans, Minaj eventually tried to get out of the car, which had been surrounded by law enforcement. Minaj she didn’t venture very far from the carand in the pictures she appeared overwhelmed by fans as he walked with the police officers at his side.
No.despite the closure of the roads, the event was canceled for security reasons. Nicki Minaj thanked the intervening agents for taming the chaos with a post on his Instagram profile, in which he shared his feelings: “My children, I love you all so much. Thanks to the agents for helping us so much today. “Then adding:” I am so in love with this crowd this evening. Wow! “.