The appearance of Nicki Minaj generates chaos: trapped in a car by fans and risks tragedy [VIDEO]

Lin the presence of Nick Minaj literally wreaked havoc on Camdenwhere it stood for a meet and greet announced in extremis al Cafe KOKO. The artist, in the UK to perform at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, arrived in the vicinity of the room several hours later than what had been communicated. On her arrival she was greeted by a horde of unleashed fans who flocked around the van on which she arrived, to be able to see her up close, thus preventing her from actually getting off.

Directly from the vehicle Nicki Minaj tweeted: “Guys, if you don’t enter a small space they won’t let me out of the car …”. In an attempt to greet some of the fans, Minaj eventually tried to get out of the car, which had been surrounded by law enforcement. Minaj she didn’t venture very far from the carand in the pictures she appeared overwhelmed by fans as he walked with the police officers at his side.