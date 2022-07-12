The 5 best quotes from Taylor Swift

Ads

Taylor Swift is one of the most talented songwriters in music. After releasing her first album in 2006, Swift has been in the spotlight for nearly two decades. Swift may be known for her songwriting prowess, but she’s also gifted the world with some iconic quotes throughout her career. While it’s a nearly impossible task to choose, here’s a list of Swift’s top five quotes.

5. “I’m not going home with any man tonight”

Taylor Swift owned the 1989 era, there is no doubt about this. At the 2015 Grammy Awards, Swift presented the award for Best New Artist and was nominated for numerous awards for her single “Shake It Off”.

While on the red carpet before the awards ceremony, Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O’Dell complimented Swift’s dress and told her, “Tonight you’re going home with more than just a trophy, I think a lot of men.”

Swift paused and then said, “I’m not going home with any man tonight. I go out with my friends and then go home to the cats. Men get me into trouble! “

4. “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative”

The Instagram post may be deleted, but the impact survives. In 2016, Kanye West released a song called “Famous” and referred to Swift in the song.

On “Famous,” West rapped, “I feel Taylor and I might still have sex / I made that bitch famous.”

Swift condemned the lyrics and said she never approved of the line “I made that bitch famous”. In July 2016, Kim Kardashian then leaked video clips to her Snapchat account of West talking to Swift on the phone about “Famous”.

When Swift faced a backlash over the leaked phone call, she posted a photo of her Notes app on Instagram, defending herself in the now-deleted post.

Swift concluded her response with: “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, which I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009”.

The quote made pop culture history and Swift even mentioned it in the music video for her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do”.

3. “And you call me again only to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of honesty”

“All Too Well” is practically considered Swift’s magnum opera. The singer-songwriter originally released the song on her 2012 album Red. In 2021, Swift re-released the song Red (customized version) and has also released a 10-minute version of it.

Whether it’s the original version or the 10-minute version, one line remains a fan favorite: “And you call me again only to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of honesty.”

2. ‘I’m not sleeping, my mind is alive’

In 2019, Swift appeared Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon. On the talk show, Fallon surprised Swift and revealed that her mother sent footage of Swift recovering from laser eye surgery. In the clip, fans see Swift struggling to eat a banana as she takes painkillers after surgery.

When her mother tells her not to fall asleep, Swift replies, “I’m not sleeping, my mind is alive.”

1. “I won’t even be able to remember the guy who broke up with me on the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18”

Swift released her second studio album Fearless in 2008. To promote the album, the singer appeared Ellen De Generes’ show.

DeGeneres asked about Swift’s relationship with Joe Jonas and Swift told the talk show host that they were no longer together.

Iconicly, Swift then shared how her relationship with Jonas ended, telling DeGeneres, “When I find that person that’s right for me it’s going to be wonderful and when I look at that person, I won’t even be able to remember the guy she broke up with. me on the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18 ”.

Even though it’s been over a decade since this interview and both Swift and Jonas have moved on, it’s still cemented in pop culture history.

