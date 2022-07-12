The 4 Natalie Portman movies you can see on Star Plus if you liked ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’










The 4 Natalie Portman movies you can see on Star Plus if you liked ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’












Jennifer Olvera

The 4 Natalie Portman movies you can see on Star Plus if you liked ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The Black Swan (2011)

One of Portman’s most recognized films is available on Star Plus. Black Swan, directed by Darren Aronofsky, tells the story of Nina Sayers (Portman), a talented young dancer in a prestigious New York ballet company. The company is preparing to open the season with Swan Lakeso that director Thomas Leroy (Vincent Cassel) is searching for the star to play the innocent and fragile white swan, as well as the black swan.

Nina perfectly performs the white swan at her audition, but she doesn’t mesmerize with the other part. The ballerina begins to lose her sense of reality when Lily (Mila Kunis), the new and uninhibited dancer of the company, threatens to take away the main role.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Change of Life (1999)

Based on the Mona Simpson novel Change of Life follows single mother Adele August (Susan Sarandon) and her daughter Ann (Portman), a high school student who wants to get into an Ivy League college. Tired of her life in a small town, Adele decides to go, along with Ann, to Beverly Hills.
Your daughter will start auditioning to become a Hollywood star. However, it is not what she wants for herself and the conflicts between mother and daughter will begin to appear.. This film, which shows Portman’s beginnings in the film industry, is available on Star Plus.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Lucy in the Sky (2019)

One of Portman’s most recent films is already on Star Plus. Lucy in the Sky is a science fiction and suspense film that tells the story of astronaut Lucy Cola (Portman), who, after several months aboard a manned space mission, has returned to Earth.
The experience in space has marked her and, apparently, she has not been able to get rid of it. On Earth, Lucy has trouble adjusting to her old life and having trouble relating. Obsessed with what she experienced in space, Lucy seems to deteriorate more each day, until she meets astronaut Mark Goodwin, played by Jon Hamm.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Friends with Benefits (2011)

In this rom-com found on Star Plus, Adam (Ashton Kutcher) and Emma (Portman) meet at summer camp, but life takes them down different paths. Fifteen years later, Adam is a production assistant for a TV show and Emma is a doctor at a clinic in Los Angeles..

On a night out, Adam looks for Emma again, with whom he begins a “friends with benefits” relationship.. However, as the days pass, Adam begins to fall in love with her and her relationship becomes complicated. Friends with Benefits was directed by Ivan Reitmancreator of Ghostbusters.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.


5/5 SLIDES





Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window




Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker