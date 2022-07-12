Taron Egerton’s Name Resonates As Wolverine’s “New Face”

In an interview with The New York Times, Egerton revealed a conversation with the head of Marvel Studios to discuss the casting of one of his new films, the interpreter also hinted that it could be Wolverine.

🔊 Listen to this news

Taron Egerton recently met with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, to negotiate about his possible incorporation into the UCM “in the skin” of Logan, with this the new Wolverine is shortly to have a “new face”.

The news was confirmed by the protagonist of “Rocketman” and the “Kingsman” saga, and therefore is one step away from continuing the work of Hugh Jackman in the role of the mutant with the “adamantium” claws.

In an interview with The New York Times, Egerton revealed a conversation with the head of Marvel Studios to discuss the casting of one of his new films, the interpreter also hinted that it could be Wolverine.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to say that. I’m excited, but also apprehensive, because Hugh is so associated with the character that I wonder if it would be too difficult for someone else to do it. But if fortunately it is the case, they will give me a chance, ”said the actor when asked about the rumors about his signing as the new interpreter of Logan.

MULTIVERSE

The idea doesn’t seem too far-fetched knowing that the “Doctor Strange” sequel unlocked the multiverse and changed Reed Richards’ face to Mr. Fantastic. Meanwhile, the third part of “Deadpool” could be another opportunity for a new Wolverine to make an appearance.

JACKMAN

It will be a challenge to bring to life the popular mutant that from 2000 to 2017 catapulted Jackman to fame.

Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton, at the premiere of Eddie, the eagle in London / Cuore

After playing Wolverine for nearly two decades, beginning in 2000 with the first “X-Men” film directed by Byan Singer, Hugh “hung up his claws” after “Logan,” the character’s third solo film to be nominated. in the category of best adapted screenplay at the 2018 Oscars.

COMIC

Interestingly, Egerton also burst onto the scene thanks to the big-screen comic book adaptation, “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” whose success would turn it into a trilogy.