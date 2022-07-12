Sylvester Stallone’s NFTs can be purchased with a credit card from June 22

Starting next Wednesday, June 22, you will be able to buy Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) from Sylvester Stallone with a credit card, reported YahooFinance.

To acquire NFTs, followers of the Hollywood star must use Crossminta tool that allows you to mint the digital asset using your email address and a credit card.

The collection calledPlanetSLY NFT” is composed of 9,997 pieces celebrating the life and film career of Sylvester Stallone.

Some of the NFTs that are varied and exclusive will give you the chance to interact directly with the American star.

Stallone was actively involved in the creative process of PlanetSLY. From next June 22 you can buy their unique pieces via PlanetSLY.com.

History in the making. We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @PlanetSlyNFTSylvester Stallone’s NFT collection dropping on June 22nd! Millions of Sly’s fans & collectors will be able to mint their NFTs with a credit card! https://t.co/vugZZ2Exba — Crossmint (@crossmint_io) June 9, 2022

NFTs have huge potential

Crossmint co-founder, Rodri Fernandez Touzaassured that non-fungible tokens have enormous potential and untapped utility.

“We firmly believe that NFTs are much more than images. Celebrities like Sylvester Stallone are instrumental in introducing technology to the 99.9% from people who have never been exposed to it,” he said.

He added that with the collection PlanetSLY NFTCrossmint wants to take advantage of Stallone’s influence to incorporate and educate other users.

Some Sylvester Stallone NFTs

The Ultimate Sylvester Stallone Experience. It represents a dinner of the artist in Florida, United States. Film & Cocktails Club. It represents a Sylvester Stallone party in New York, United States.

It is worth noting that the Hollywood star will be autographing 25 non-fungible SLYGuy tokens through a virtual meeting at OpenSea.

About PlanetSLY and Crossmint

PlanetSLY is an NFT studio created by theBIZ.com, owned by Sylvester Stallone and businessman bill zanker.

In the studio, people will be able to live extraordinary experiences through the blockchain system, as well as in real life (IRL).

For its part, Crossmint has a set of NFT tools aimed at creators and business customers.

It has a human capital of 35 people, has coined over 200 NFT launches and it has been integrated into 15 platforms such as Holaplex, Blockasset, Exclusible, among others.

