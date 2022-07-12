Sylvester Stallone wrote the movie in 3 days: Rocky’s birth story nnda nnlt | FAME

“Rocky” is one of the most iconic films of the dramatic genrewhich was released in 1976. The plot focuses on Rocky Balboa, a humble Italian-American man who for various reasons becomes one of the best boxers. The film starred Sylvester Stallonewho was also in charge of writing the script.

As soon as it hit the big screen, it became a resounding success, raising more than 117 million dollars in the United States alone, winning three Oscars, including Best Picture, and launching the movie actor to stardom. Due to its great acceptance, five sequels and two spin-offs were made..

Although several decades have passed since its premiere, many fans wonder what or who the film producer and director was inspired to create the story of the iconic character, as well as everything that happened to bring it to the cinema.

Rocky is a 1976 American film written by and starring Sylvester Stallone and directed by John G. Avildsen (Photo: Chartoff-Winkler Productions)

SYLVESTER STALLONE WANTED MAJOR STAKES

A early 70s, Sylvester Stallone had brief appearances in some productions, but he was looking for more. It was like that started writing scriptsbut the idea of ​​starring in a movie made him sleepless, so much so that he went to the casting of “The Godfather” for the roles of Carlo Rizzi and Paulie Gatto, which he did not get.

Despite the fact that until then he could not be part of important films, he continued and did not give up.

Sylvester Stallone is recognized worldwide as one of the main actors in Hollywood action cinema (Photo: Eric Cabanis / AFP)

HOW WAS ROCKY BALBOA BORN?

passed on March 24, 1975 when Sylvester Stallone went to see the fight between American boxers Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner. it was such the impact it had on him the fight, which as soon as he arrived at his house began to write a story that had a boxer as the protagonist. The script was finished in just three days..

When he presented the script, he had the clear intention of starring in it, but the producers who saw it thought of other established Hollywood stars: Ryan O’Neal, Burt Reynolds or Robert Redford, something that Stallone did not like, who rejected the large sums of money so that he does not take the main role.

A life-size statue of Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa is displayed in front of a limited edition Rocky 4 poster print signed by Sylvester Stallone and Stephen Holland (Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP)

HOW DID SYLVESTER STALLONE GET TO STAR IN “ROCKY”?

After the refusals he received to embody Rocky Balboa; eventually producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff were convinced that Sylvester Stallone was the one for the lead role.

On December 3, 1976, “Rocky” premiered in the United States, a film that launched the 76-year-old actor to fame. Due to the success, five sequels were released: “Rocky II” (1979), “Rocky III” (1982), “Rocky IV” (1985), “Rocky V” (1990) and “Rocky Balboa” (2006), and two spin-off: “Creed” and “Creed II”.

When Sylvester Stallone arrived for the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at the Regency Village theater in Westwood, California, on August 2, 2021 (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

