Sylvester Stallone will be a superhero in the new Prime Video movie

The 76-year-old actor Sylvester Stallonereturns to the cinematographic arena with Samaritana new action thriller that will be released on August 26 in Amazon Prime Video.

Stallone will get into the skin of a former superhero who everyone has believed dead for 20 years, but whose 13-year-old neighbor senses his past and true identity and will try to get him out of hiding.

The young neighbor of the character of Sylvester Stallone will be played by Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, known for his roles as Stan in The Umbrella Academy and Ash, Fez’s little brother, in euphoria.

The film is directed by Julius Avery, who has signed tapes such as Son of a Gun or Overload, and the main cast is completed by Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias.

13-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legendary character hiding in plain sight. 20 years ago , the super-powered vigilante of Granite City, Samaritanwas pronounced dead after a battle in a warehouse with his rival, Nemesis.

people believe that Samaritan He died in the fire, but some citizens like Sam are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam sets out to bring his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.”

Sylvester Stallone as superhero

Stallone, an icon of the action cinema of the eighties and nineties for his roles in Rocky Balboa either Rambohad previously appeared in the superhero film directed by James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and will also be in volume 3. However, in Samaritan he will be the main protagonist and the film will revolve around his character.

Samaritan, an MGM production, is produced by Sylvester Stallone himself with Braden Aftergood, who is also an executive producer with David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, Guy Riedel. The script is in charge of Bragi F. Schut.

“I love it when action movies have hearts, too. I wanted to be involved with Samaritan because there are different aspects to this story that I think people can relate to. It’s kind of a morality tale that’s also very exciting to watch. We are thrilled that it will be available globally on Prime Video, where my fans and the entire public will be able to enjoy it together,” Stallone said of the film.













