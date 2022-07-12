Sylvester Stallone stars in the trailer for Tulsa King – La Cosa Cine

Taylor Sheridanperiod hit screenwriter Yellowstoneis preparing for the premiere of his next series for Paramount Plus with another great actor in front. Is about tulsa kingwhose protagonist will be none other than Sylvester Stallone. And we can already see the first advance:

The story focuses on Dwight Manfreda mobster New York who is released from prison after a 25-year sentence and is transferred by his boss to the small town of Oklahoma which the title mentions. There, far from the life he knew, Manfredi he will begin to create an unlikely group of allies to build his own criminal empire.

tulsa king opens on November 13, and the cast is completed by andrea savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A. C. Peterson Y Garrett Hedlund.

