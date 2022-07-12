Sylvester Stallone returns to the cinema with the action thriller ‘Nemesis’

Mexico.- Sylvester Stallone is back in the movies with the action thriller ‘Nemesis’ about a powerful vigilante.

“I love action movies that also have heart. I wanted to get involved with Nemesis because there are so many layers to this story that I think people can relate to. It’s kind of a cautionary tale that’s also very exciting to watch. We are very excited for this to be seen globally on Prime Video, where my fans and all audiences can enjoy it together around the world,” said Sylvester Stallone.

