Sylvester Stallone returns to the cinema with the action thriller ‘Nemesis’

Mexico.- Sylvester Stallone is back in the movies with the action thriller ‘Nemesis’ about a powerful vigilante.

“I love action movies that also have heart. I wanted to get involved with Nemesis because there are so many layers to this story that I think people can relate to. It’s kind of a cautionary tale that’s also very exciting to watch. We are very excited for this to be seen globally on Prime Video, where my fans and all audiences can enjoy it together around the world,” said Sylvester Stallone.

The film also stars Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias.

What is it about?

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante Samaritan was pronounced dead after a vicious warehouse battle with his rival Nemesis.

Most believe that Samaritan died in the fire, but some in town, like Sam, are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

The tape will be available this August 26.






