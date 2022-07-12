Sylvester Stallone is a missing superhero in the new poster of Samaritan, the Prime Video movie

At 76 years old, Sylvester Stallone he is reluctant to leave action movies. The actor played John Rambo for the last time in 2019, in Rambo: Last Blood, and will participate again in the fourth installment of The Expendables.

We’ve also had it in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 and, this year, it will have its own superhero movie on Prime Video: Samaritan.

In fact, the Amazon streaming platform has shared a new Samaritan poster with Sly’s “missing hero” as the main character.

Samaritan revolves around a superhero who disappeared 25 years ago after an epic battle to save the world. However, some still think that he is still alive somewhere. Obviously, the images show that it is so.

The production of Samaritan hit some bumps along the way. Filming had to be interrupted in 2020 due, as you can imagine, to the coronavirus pandemic.

Overlord director Julius Avery is at the helm of the project, which will feature a script by Bragi F. Schut, Mark L. Smith, Zak Penn, and Chuck MacLean.

Accompanying Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan we find Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr, Moises Arias, and Dascha Polanco.

The superhero genre has become a very important workhorse for Prime Video: series like The Boys and its spin-offs or Invincible have hit the platform.

It remains to be seen if Samaritan keeps up the good run, although Sly is always a good bet when it comes to tackling an action movie, with or without superheroes involved.

Stallone continues to be a benchmark in action cinema, especially during the 80s and 90s. Movies like Rocky (although it is less action), Cornered or Demolition Manare still etched in the imagination of fans.

What do you expect from Samaritan? Do you think Sly will give his chest as a retired and inactive superhero for so many long years? Samaritan arrives on Prime Video on August 26, 2022.