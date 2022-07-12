Sylvester Stallone before and now: the actor’s physical change from Rocky to the present | Rocky Balboa | Hollywood actors | nnda nnlt | FAME

the dream of many actors in hollywood is to make a lot of movies, earn a lot of money and become world famous, just like Sylvester Stallone He did it thanks, mainly, to his role as Rocky Balboa, which became a classic over the years and earned him to be remembered by millions of people around the world.

The also interpreter of Rambo is currently 76 years old and, obviously, he no longer looks the same physically when he performed the action roles, but this does not mean that he does not maintain a well-crafted appearance for his age, showing that absolutely nothing matters. when someone sets a goal

Taking into account the passing of the years, the evolution of time and others, we will review Sylvester Stallone’s physical transformation since he was gaining recognition in his professional acting career.

THE PHYSICAL TRANSFORMATION OF SYLVESTER STALLONE OVER THE YEARS

Sylvester Stallone achieved the long-awaited world fame in 1976 after the premiere of Rocky, a film that he himself wrote and starred in. At that time he was only 30 years old and was already being nominated for best actor at the Oscars, predicting a promising career for him after that springboard.

By then, Stallone was in enviable physical form, evidenced in every ring scene in Rocky and every one of its sequels. Moreover, in such a film the main character showed his training before fighting Apollo Creed, showing that his condition was extraordinary.

Sylvester Stallone playing his Rocky Balboa character

Over the years, the saga increased with more films, but the actor did not fit into a single character, so he participated in the feature film “Rambo”, a soldier with incredible muscles, long hair and who was characterized by being someone very brave for the missions that he was entrusted with.

In 1982 the first film of the extensive saga arrived, in which the actor of Italian origin showed a more worked body and more experience in front of cameras, surely causing many sighs in the fans of those years.

The Rambo character also immortalized actor Sylvester Stallone

After those characters, Stallone made several action, suspense and even children’s films, but he would not have such marked roles that would make his presence known as an already experienced artist in this field.

In 2010 he shone again with “The indestructibles”, a new film directed by and starring himself, in which he brings together various well-known action actors, who play various characters that form a group that carry out the most complicated action missions.

Although he was already over 60 years old in that film, his physical condition remained intact, which made it easier for him to carry out the complicated recordings.

Sylvester Stallone stars in the movie “The Expendables”

At 76 years of age, the American actor is about to release the fourth part of “The Expendables”. It is known that said film will be released in 2022, but there is no confirmed date, so we will have to keep an eye out for any new information about it.