Sylvester Stallone and the time he confessed who would be the winner between Rocky vs. Rambo | Cinema and series

One of the most popular action movie actors in Hollywood is Sylvester Stallone. With iconic characters and scenes left for history, he has his fans waiting to learn more about his career. With an active account on Instagram, the interpreter resolved one of the doubts that his fans have asked him the most.

A publication that ‘Sly’ made has become popular on social networks and in which he addresses the question of who would be the winner in a fight between boxer Rocky Balboa and John Rambo?

“Even I would pay to see that encounter,” Stallone wrote on Instagram, before sharing a photo of an imaginary fight between the two characters and his respective analysis.

On his Instagram account, Stallone talked about his most famous characters. Photo: @officialslystallone

“If the fighters struggled to stay on their feet, Rocky would prevail. His body shots and right hooks would eventually beat Rambo. If the fight goes to the ground, Rambo will prevail. , in a bloody and brutal fight to the end. Rethinking this scenario, and placing it in a street fight, Rocky will deliver the first five or six blows. If that doesn’t disable Rambo, which I don’t think it will unless I catch him off guard, his skill set will definitely beat the boxer. The conclusion he came to, after assuming several scenarios, is that ‘neither of us will ever be the same’”wrote.

While Stallone’s love for both characters is evident, it’s unlikely we’ll see him reprise either role anytime soon. At the time, he announced that he would not be a part of “Creed III,” and there are currently no plans for another Rambo movie after 2019’s “Last Blood.”

At the moment, it has been confirmed that his next film will be “Samaritan”, an action drama about a retired superhero that will place the remembered star of Rocky, again, in the action tapes.