Sylvester Stallone, an old superhero in Samaritan that already has a release date on Prime Video

MADRID, July 12. (CultureLeisure) –

Samaritan, new action thriller starring Sylvester Stallone, will premiere on August 26 on Prime Video. The 76-year-old actor will get into the skin of a former superhero who everyone believes dead for 20 yearsbut whose 13-year-old neighbor senses his past and true identity and will try to get him to come out of hiding.

Stallone’s character’s young neighbor will be played by Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, known for his roles in Stan in The Umbrella Academy and of Ashthe little brother of Fez, in euphoria. the movie is directed by Julius Averywhich has signed tapes like Son of a Gun or Overload, and completes the main cast Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias.

“Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton), a 13-year-old boy, suspects that your mysterious and lonely neighborMr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legendary character that hides in plain sight. 20 years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante Samaritan was pronounced dead after a warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis.

People believe that Samaritan perished in the fire, but some citizens like Sam are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam sets out to pull your neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin”says the synopsis of the film.

Stallone, an icon of the action cinema of the eighties and nineties for his roles as Rocky Balboa or Rambo, He had previously appeared in the superhero film directed by James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and he will also be in volume 3. However, in Samaritan he will be the main character and the film will revolve around his character.

Samaritan, an MGM production, is produced by Sylvester Stallone himself alongside Braden Aftergood, who is also an executive producer alongside David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, Guy Riedel. The script is in charge of Bragi F. Schut.

“I love when action movies have heart too. I wanted to be involved in Samaritan because there are different aspects to this story that I think people can relate to. It’s kind of a morality tale that’s also very exciting to watch.. We are thrilled that it will be available globally on Prime Video, where my fans and the entire public will be able to enjoy it together,” Stallone said of the film.