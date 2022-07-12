Survival guide against a Tyrannosaurus Rex

Originally written in 1990 by Michael Crichton and made into a movie three years later by Steven Spielberg, “Jurassic Park” is a very entertaining, captivating and educational story that not for nothing became the highest grossing movie in history, until it was superseded. for “Titanic” four years later.

Although less bloody than the original work, with changes in the destinies and actions of some characters, Spielberg’s film is already a classic that revived popular interest in the subject of the mysterious reptiles that dominated a young planet more than 60 million years ago. years.

As I hope that the kind readers of this column are familiar with the film, I will refer especially to a scene that, in my opinion, explains well a difficulty that many of us face in the daily exercise of journalism.

I am specifically referring to the one in which, in the middle of a storm and a power outage, a Tyrannosaurus Rex breaks the fence and attacks the vehicle in which the children Lexlie and Tim are transported. Paleontologist Alan Grant comes to the rescue and manages to drive the beast away by throwing a flare that distracts it.

As she tries to pull them out of the crushed car, the dino returns to search for her prey and Lexlie screams in terror. Quickly, Grant covers her mouth and whispers, “Don’t move. He won’t see us if we don’t move.”

Indeed, the huge carnivorous beast fails to detect their presence and they manage to escape, only to pass new dangers on Isla Nublar.

The advice of Dr. Grant is so good and timely that apart from saving the lives of many characters throughout the saga, it has also been implemented by numerous experts in the country.

In recent years, the number of analysts, think tanks, unions, private entities or opinion sources that refuse to provide an interview “on the record” has been increasing.

People and institutions of the greatest seriousness, extensive knowledge of issues and familiarity in collaborating to make journalistic notes, who were previously available to share their point of view on a problem, are now reluctant to participate.

In my twenty years of experience practicing journalism, and fifteen specializing in economic issues, it is the first time that a considerable number of the sources I used to consult tell me in the most open way: “I want to keep a low profile”, “I am going to limit my participation in the media”, “we prefer not to give an opinion so as not to generate a confrontation with the government”, among other friendly excuses.

In responsible economic journalism, cold data and figures must be accompanied by the interpretations of analysts or experts that enrich and help the reader to better understand a situation that affects them.

But if these sources prefer to remain silent about El Salvador’s obvious economic problems, such as inflation, low budget execution, public debt, the risk of default, the fall in the value of bonds, the use of public money to buy Bitcoin, among others, the most affected are the rest of Salvadorans who cannot access better information.

I must admit that I largely understand them. The fear of being in real danger of attack, direct or indirect, by the current government that does not tolerate dissonance, can silence the most intelligent voices in the country. This new type of “Tyrannosaurus” located almighty at the top of the food chain, manages to impose its dominance over the rest.

The only problem with the “tip” given by Dr. Grant, and applied by some sources, is that, eventually, the Tyrannosaurus, due to its insatiable appetite, will continue hunting and, inevitably, will also catch those immobile prey.

At the end of this month the Day of the Journalist will be celebrated and, in this context, I would like to take advantage of this opinion column to thank all the people and institutions that continue to respond to my requests and enrich the articles with their valuable points of view and guide me in The search of information.

To those who have decided to withdraw from public opinion, I reiterate my greatest respect and understanding. I hope that, in time, they regain mobility and know how to evade the beasts that lurk out there.

“Life cannot be contained, life breaks free, life… makes its way” says the mathematician Ian Malcolm, trying to realize how impossible it is to exercise absolute control in Jurassic Park. I am sure that, like life, information is an unstoppable force, it will find its way to escape those who try to manipulate it.