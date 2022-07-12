Suri Cruise is already 16 years old and looks as beautiful as she is spectacular: she is the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
With 16 years the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise, She has become a beauty. And the paparazzi follow her since she was a newborn and it seems that over the years she has learned to deal with her presence.
Suri has grown up in front of everyone and seems to receive a great influence in the world of fashion directly through her mother, Katie Holmes, who in NY is a fashion influencer for how she dresses for any occasion.
But today it was her daughter’s turn to dazzle the press and her fans. As reported by the Grosby Group, Suri donned a colorful strapless dress and flip flops while out with a friend in New York.
The teenager, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, looked fresh in a very summery dress as she headed out to lunch with her friend. Suri was also carrying a huge white bag.
