Supermodel Karlie Kloss promotes virtual clothes on a catwalk in metaverse

Karlie Kloss is the latest celebrity to jump into the Roblox metaverse.

The supermodel is launching the Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase with five pop-up physical stores to promote virtual apparel from Roblox Corp. creators Builder Boy, Lovespun, Reverse_Polarity, RynityRift, and Yourius.

With 54.1 million daily active users, Roblox is a magnet for brands like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Gucci. Digital fashion is big business, with Roblox reporting more than 5.8 billion virtual items, both free and paid, purchased on the platform last year.

“What excites me about these worlds is that you can make yourself any size, shape, color and gender,” Kloss said in an interview. “I want to democratize access to the best of fashion without the limitations of a narrow idea of ​​what is beautiful.”

After working as a Victoria’s Secret model during a time when fashion was anything but inclusive, she quit in 2015 to attend New York University. It was there that she discovered her passion for computer programming and founded Kode With Klossy to teach gender-nonconforming girls and boys to code.

“I think it’s crucial that we control our own destiny,” Kloss said. “You can create anything you can imagine by knowing how to code, there’s a lot of power in that.”

An investor in startups including Reformation, StockX and Therabody, Kloss is married to Josh Kushner of Thrive Capital. But like Serena Williams and Paris Hilton, celebrities who also married venture capitalists, Kloss said she became interested in financing founders long before she met her husband.

“I love meeting and supporting entrepreneurs to make a meaningful impact in the world,” said Kloss. “I usually get involved early when the company is at a point of formation and try to add value beyond capital, sometimes helping to design products or facilitating connections.”

After a brief stint as host of the Bravo television series “Project Runway,” Kloss welcomed her first child and has been busy looking for partners to expand Kode With Klossy ever since.

A staunch supporter of women’s rights, Kloss took to Instagram to protest the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade on behalf of the United States Supreme Court, telling Bloomberg News: “I firmly believe that safe and legal health care is a human right, and I intend to continue to do everything I can to fight for it.”