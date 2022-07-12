“Succession” leads the Emmy fight with 25 nominations, “The Squid Game” makes history

Los Angeles (AFP) – HBO’s drama series “Succession” received 25 Emmy nominations, and South Korea’s “Squid Game” made history by becoming the first foreign-language production to be recognized at America’s television Oscars.

“Succession,” which tackles the daily lives of the ambitious and treacherous members of a wealthy family, leads the drama category, and will be measured for distinctions with “The Squid Game,” the most-watched series on the Netflix platform. of all times.

The socially critical South Korean series, in which people compete in deadly versions of children’s games for a cash prize, garnered 14 nominations, including best lead actor, and best supporting actor and actress.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” and HBO miniseries “The White Lotus” remain on the list of contenders, leading their respective categories with 20 nominations each.

“Ted Lasso”, which follows an American football coach facing the challenge of leading a football team in England, shone last year by winning the statuette for best comedy series, an award that will be disputed again in this edition.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which honor the most outstanding television shows, will take place at a ceremony and in-person event on September 12 in Los Angeles.

Already in the case of “The White Lotus”, the satire that deals with the hypocrisy of rich tourists in a luxurious hotel in Hawaii, will fight for the Emmy distinction with “Dopesick” and “Pam and Tommy”, both from the Hulu platform, who dominated in the miniseries category.

“Squid Game,” Netflix’s most-watched series, garnered 14 Emmy nominations, including Best Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae VALERIE MACON AFP/Files

The list of the most recognized productions continues with the comedies “Hacks” (HBO) and “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), with 17 nominations each.

“Only Murders in the Building”, tells the story of three neighbors who get together in a luxurious New York building to start a podcast about true crimes, entered with the performances of Steve Martin and Martin Short in the fight for the best actor of comedy.

Although her co-star Selena Gomez was not considered for best actress in a comedy, she became the second Latina in Emmy history to be nominated as a producer.

female highlight

“With production in full swing, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy nominations this season,” said Television Academy Executive Director Frank Scherma.

“Nearly half of the nominees in the directing categories are women,” the Academy noted, as are 40% of the nominations in the screenwriting categories.

Others like Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Stanley Tucci (“Central Park”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”), Rupaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), and Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), garnered more than ten nominations.

HBO accumulated 140 nominations, ten more than last year, surpassing Netflix, the streaming giant, which closed the day with 105, down from 129 last year.

Martin Short (L) and Steve Martin (R) were nominated for Emmys for the Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building” but their co-star Selena Gomez (C) was left off the list Michael Tran AFP/Files

The list of award contenders confirmed some expectations in the acting industry, with the inclusion of stars such as Colin Firth (“The Staircase”), Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”) and Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”).

However, it exhibited surprises with actresses who were left out like Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) and Jessica Chastain (“Scenes from a Marriage”).

The nominations were announced in a virtual broadcast on Tuesday by actors Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove.

© 2022 AFP