Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp will be in Monterey this weekend

Monterey.– A couple of weeks after the premiere of the second part of the fourth season of Stranger Things, Royal fans of the series will be able to relive the euphoria for the Netflix production, with Noah Schnapp’s visit to the Sultana del Norte.

The actor known for giving life to “Will Byers” in the successful series set in the 1980s, will be one of the main attractions of the so-called Horror Fest, which will take place on July 16 and 17 at Cintermex.

People will be able to purchase a ticket for a professional photo with him for $1,400 pesos, to obtain an autograph for $1,100.

General admission to the Horror Fest event is $170 pesos, but this does not guarantee a photo with the actor.

Noah Schnapp is 17 years old and in addition to his role in Stranger Things, he is known for his voice dubbing of Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie and his participation in the film ‘Bridges of Spies’ by Steven Spielberg.

The Horror Fest, in addition to the participation of the American actor, will have a house of terror, sets for photos and conferences, among other attractions.

The actor was recently involved in controversy, posting on his social networks a conversation he had with the singer Doja Cat, which Noah decided to show the world.

The messages were in relation to Joseph Quinn, actor in charge of playing Eddie Munsosn in the fourth season of the series, since the singer was attracted to him and consulted with his friend if he was in a relationship.

Doja Cat expressed her annoyance at the disclosure of her private conversation, although her followers and those of the actor did not give it much importance despite the singer’s discomfort.