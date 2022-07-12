Stranger Things 4: 11 curiosities of the last season

Netflix revealed unmissable details of the last season of stranger thingswhich has just concluded with the addition of the two episodes that arrived in July.

Of course, the series was placed at the top of the most viewed, and was the subject of conversation everywhere. We tell you some details, in case they escaped you.

Now, it only remains to wait for the fifth season. It has spoilers!

Hopper’s sword

The sword that Hopper picks up in the final episode is the actual sword used in the filming of both movies. Conan the barbarian.

Eddie playing “Master of Puppets”

The actor Joe Quinn during the waiting times on the set, rehearsed this and other songs with Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) who is a great drummer.

Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica’s bassist, helped record guitar parts for the version of that scene.

The metal in global top

Master of Puppets It was released on March 3, 1986, but after the premiere of Stranger Things it reached the global top of Spotify.

play with improvisation

According to the continuationists, the ‘I love you’ that Eddie says to Dustin was totally improvised. Like the moment where Lucas says “Erica, help” in the scene where Max is on the verge of death.

Lucas and Stephen King

The book that Lucas reads to Max when she is in a coma is The talisman by Stephen King. This is a clear message from the Duffer brothers, since The Talisman will be the next big project they have with Steven Spielberg.

Eddie Munson

Eddie’s character is inspired by the artist Damien Echols. Echols was involved in the West Memphis Three case, in which three teenagers were wrongly tried and convicted for the deaths of three children in Arkansas.

Eleven’s Diorama

The diorama Eleven brings to her performance is made from a Reebok shoe box. This was part of a nod to Joyce, who is seen a lot with that brand.

the locations

Every place this season happens has a specially thought-out color palette. Hawkins’ color is saturated. California is pastel, clear and sunny. While the tones in Russia are dark and cold.

number 8

The jersey with which Lucas plays basketball has the number 8 because Caleb McLaughlin is a fan of Kobe Bryant and wanted to pay tribute to him with his Hawkins jersey.

neighbor

Freddy Krueger was the inspiration to create Vecna. Carrying out her makeup and assembly took 7 to 8 hours.

ET calls home

The phone booth where Dustin calls Steve has the phrase from Steven Spielberg’s iconic character: “ET Phone Home.”