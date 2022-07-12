special Amazon Prime Day 2022 with the best offers, discounts and promotions of the great sale in Mexico

The moment has arrived! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and as is tradition in Xataka Selectionhere we have our Hunting Bargains Mexico with the best offers, promotions and discounts in the store.

Remember that the list will be updated during these two days of promotions and that prices may change after being published. A few days ago we prepared some tips to better follow this event.

Try Amazon Prime for a month for free

In order to enjoy the Amazon Prime Day 2022 promotions, you must have an Amazon Prime subscription. In our article about this service we tell you how can they do it for a month at no cost and also of all the benefits offered by the subscription.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 banking promotions in Mexico

Of course, the store also made several promotions available to users for purchases these days, in addition to alliances with banks to offer bonuses, additional discounts and months without interest.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals and discount on Amazon Mexico

Echo devices with Alexa





Echo Dot third generation – Black – 499 pesos

Echo Dot third generation with Lloyds smart bulb – Black – 599 pesos

Echo Dot fourth generation – Black / White / Blue – 549 pesos

Echo Dot fourth generation with Lloyds smart bulb – Black / White / Blue – 649 pesos

Echo Dot fourth generation with clock – White / Blue – 899 pesos

Echo Dot fourth generation with clock and Lloyds smart bulb – White / Blue – 999 pesos

Echo fourth generation – Black / White / Blue – 1,599 pesos

Echo fourth generation with smart focus Lloyds – Black / White / Blue – 1,699 pesos

Echo Show 5 second generation – Black / White / Blue – 999 pesos

Echo Show 5 second generation with Lloyds smart bulb – Black / White / Blue – 1,099 pesos

Echo Show 8 second generation – Black / White – 1,799 pesos

Echo Show 8 second generation with Lloyds smart bulb – Black / White – 1,899 pesos

Echo Show 10 – Black / White – 4,899 pesos

Echo Show 10 with Lloyds smart bulb – Black / White – 4,999 pesos

Echo Show 15 – 4,899 pesos

Echo Show 15 with Lloyds smart bulb – 4,999 pesos

Echo Studio with Lloyds smart bulb – 3,799 pesos

Fire TV Stick, Kindle readers and eero routers





Security Cameras and Ring Doorbells





Ring Video Doorbell – Nickel / Venetian – 1,875 pesos

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – 3,375 pesos

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 – 4,374 pesos

Ring Indoor Cam – White / Black – 1,125 pesos

Ring Indoor Cam with Echo Show 5 – 2,124 pesos

Ring Stick Up Cam with rechargeable battery – White / Black – 1,749 pesos

Ring Stick Up Cam with rechargeable battery and Echo Show 5 – Black – 1,949 pesos

Ring Spotlight Cam with wired charge – White – 3,500 pesos

Ring Spotlight Cam with rechargeable battery – White / Black – 3,500 pesos

Ring Spotlight Cam with rechargeable battery and Echo Show 5 – White / Black – 4,499 pesos

smartphones





Video game

