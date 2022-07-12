software to predict crimes before they happen

The University of Chicago developed software that, Based on thousands of data collected and combined, it allows authorities to act in advance and improve security in the United States.

With the aim of verifying its effectiveness in more than one specific area, the created system has already been tested in the cities of Atlanta, Austin, Detroit, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland and San Francisco.

In all cases, the success rate was at levels of up to 90%. Even so, it will only continue to be used as an assistance mechanism, for example, to increase patrol activity in a “hot” area.

Nevertheless His detractors warn that this type of technology could imply the deepening of the already existing prejudices about certain social groups. After all, it is a technology that is responsible for pointing out which spaces are the most conflictive and in which there may be a greater probability of a crime occurring.

As stated UrbanTecno this Tuesday this software can anticipate, with a very high success rate, where the next crime will occur.

This system based on artificial intelligence and deep learning has a whole battery of variables behind it. The treatment of all this information is key to achieving an action response. The operation of this tool is very simple, since it is about dividing the map of the city into quadrants of 300 meters.

In each of the sections, you can find out what the probability is in relation to what happened in the past. It is a solution that, due to its high efficiency, can be taken into account when developing a particular mission.

However, it is important to bear in mind that this type of proposal can undoubtedly lead to harm in relation to certain groups of the population. In fact, it was possible to verify how in rich neighborhoods there was a higher arrest rate than in poorer areas.