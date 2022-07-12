Sofia Vergara turns 50 at the peak of her career

Theresa Garcia

MEXICO CITY, July 10 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Currently there are two Colombians who have conquered the world: Shakira and Sofía Vergara. The first, singer; the second, actress and host. Undoubtedly, both have developed successfully in their respective disciplines, but this time we will talk about Vergara, who turns 50 this July 10.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, from a very young age she stood out for her charismatic smile and a Latin beauty that she knew how to exploit. When she was young, she was discovered by a talent scout who led her into modeling. Years later she moved to Miami and worked for the Univision network, where she hosted programs such as “Out of series” and “A que no te dares”. She also acted in the Mexican telenovelas “Acapulco, cuerpo y alma” and “Fuego en la sangre”.

Her big step was moving from Miami to Los Angeles to venture into Hollywood, where she changed her blonde hair for a darker tone that made her look more Latin. This is how he got roles in the tapes “Big Trouble”, “Chasing Papi”, “Soul Plane”, “The 24th hour”, “Lords of Dogtown”, “Grilled”, “Pledge this” and “Four Brothers”.

Although she had already worked in television series, her big break came with the role of “Gloria Pritchett” in the series “Modern family” that catapulted her to international stardom. From that moment, Sofía Vergara became the highest paid Latin actress in history.

With that fame also came the awards and acknowledgments from critics who saw in the Colombian a spark of freshness that captivated not only Latinos, but also the Anglo-Saxon public who see in her the stereotype of Latin beauty.

Thanks to her role as “Gloria Pritchett” other producers began to contact her to work on other projects and it was the case of the also actress and producer, Reese Witherspoon who invited her to participate in the 2015 film “Hot Pursuit”, where she gives life Daniella Riva, the wife of a Colombian drug trafficker who seeks to take justice into her own hand.

She is currently very active on social networks, where she shares content mainly about her sunbathing in different places and showing off her pronounced curves.

This year, the woman from Barranquilla is getting ready to play the role of “Griselda Blanco” for the Netflix series “The Black Widow”. In it she will give life to the Colombian drug trafficker and for this she underwent a radical change of look. Gone is the image of the sexy Latina, and with this role she will show that at 50 years old she is more than just a pretty face.