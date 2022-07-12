Sofia Vergara celebrates her 50th birthday with a Louis Vuitton cake

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Sofía Vergara celebrated her 50th birthday in style, as she carried out a series of glamorous activities that were shared through social networks. The actress was very happy with her loved ones, where she did not lack joy and toasts to the life of the Colombian.

It was on Instagram where Vergara posted a series of photos from the party, which took place last Saturday, July 10.

The actress wore a spectacular white dress with red details that made her look radiant while she was at a family breakfast, “Pre bday lunch with my family” reads the description of the photo.

She was happy for her arrival on the fifth floor, “50 and still fabulous” is mentioned in another image where she is looking at a cake with symbolic birthday candles.

Despite the fact that the celebration began in the company of his family, his pets were also part of it, since he later uploaded a photo with some puppies on a picnic tablecloth. The protagonist of “Modern Family” had a double celebration because Bubbles, whose name belongs to one of the pets, also had a birthday.

One of the gifts that stood out in the images of Vergara were the flowers, since she received arrangements in pink, white and yellow colors, along with a cake that had the image of the actress when she was little.

Although at breakfast it was not possible to see if her husband and children accompanied her, later a portrait was taken with the actor Joe Manganiell, who is her life partner, her son Manolo and her niece Claudia Vergara.

It seems that the changes of look for the artist are essential because in another photo that she described with the phrase “Fifty tasty #viejaperonopelleja” she showed a fresh pink dress.

To conclude the fabulous day, the Colombian went to a dinner, but this time with friends and family, where she wore a dress with yellow straps that highlighted her skin color.

The luxuries were immediate because despite the fact that simple cakes were seen in the previous images, the final cake was in the form of a Louis Vuitton bag with dollars coming out of it and the iconic symbol of 50 years.

—What happened after dinner?

The glamorous dinner ended with a video of Vergara in her house feeding her puppies, while she is barefoot, as if she was tired of celebrating so much.

—Celebrities celebrate the life of Sofía Vergara

As is known, Sofia is an actress much loved by the public and apparently also by celebrities. In the posts, she received a large number of congratulations from personalities such as Paris Hilton, Alberto Guerra, among others, as well as from users who could not believe her age because she looks younger than ever.

“This beauty doesn’t look 50,” user @shubhsyshubh opined.