Shawn Mendes takes a break

With a long message shared on its official social pages, Shawn Mendes communicated to fans the need for take a break and the decision to postpone some upcoming dates of his world tour. In his post, the singer also made it known that the reason for choosing him is linked to his desire to “take care of myself and my mental health “.

“What I’m about to tell you breaks my heart. Unfortunately I have to postpone the concerts of the next three weeksincluding Uncasville Connecticut until further notice, “wrote Shawn Mendes, who then explained:” I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest it has always been difficult to be traveling away from friends and family. After a few years off from touring I felt ready to return, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the price tag and the pressure overtook me and I got to a breaking point“.

The artist, only a few months after the announcement of the break with Camila Cabello and the postponement of the European tour due to the pandemic, subsequently narrated why he decided to suspend some dates of the American tour and wrote: “After talking with my team and the doctors I understand I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and the my mental healthfirst of all”.

Mendes will be in concert in Italy next yearwhen he will perform on May 31, 2023 in Bologna and the following day at the Assago Forum, Milan.