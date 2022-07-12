Shawn Mendes: Mental Health Tour Stop

Like a bolt from the blue, the announcement of Shawn Mendes on Instagram for all his fan. The artist has in fact published on July 8 on the social networks the news that she will have to postpone the next 3 weeks of world touruntil a further update.

They were hard times for the songwriter: first the end of the relationship with Camila Cabello in 2021, and then the return to the trend on social media fake news of Shawn Mendes coming outwhich he himself defined as “exhausting”.

The departure of the new world tourwhich was supposed to last about a year until 2023, has thus endangered the mental health of Shawn Mendeswho felt the need to share with fans what was happening.

Of the delicate and very important issue of mental health they also spoke Psychologists together with the developmental psychologist Federica Gallo to Deejay Viralthe podcast series by Radio DEEJAY conducted by our deejay Wad with Kendrick Lamarta, available for free along with many others on the One Podcast app, Radio DEEJAY app, Spotify and Apple Podcast. Listen to the fifth episode here:

Shawn Mendes on Instagram: “I have to take care of my mental health”

The 23-year-old artist, who has been away for two weeks with his Wonder Tour 2022show that follows revolutionary standards of sustainabilityreluctantly announced to fans that until further notice, for the sake of his mental healthhe must stop to take care of himself.

Here is the message of Shawn Mendes to fans:

“It breaks my heart to say this, but unfortunately I have to postpone the next ones [immediate] three weeks of the tour up [alla data di] Uncansville, CT [Connecticut, Stati Uniti]until a future update. I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest it was difficult to always be on the road, away from friends and my family. After a few years away from touring, I felt ready to dive back into it, but I made a premature decision and unfortunately got under the weight and pressures [del tour]that they brought me to a breaking point. After talking to my team and specialists, [ho concluso che] I need, now above all else, to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health. I promise you that I will let you know as soon as I have updates. I love you guys”.

The Shawn Mendes tour dates which are now to be reallocated have started immediately, and are those that go from St. Paul in Minnesota (July 9), up to the one he cited in Uncansville, Connecticut, on July 29.

The fake news of Shawn Mendes coming out and the breakup with Camila Cabello

It hasn’t been an easy year for Shawn Mendes. The artist, at the end of 2021, finished his two-year relationship with Camila Cabello. Despite the friendship that remains between the two, the breakup for Mendes, as he himself shared, was really difficult.

Shawn Mendesin fact, he told of the difficult break with Camila Cabello in the song When You’re Gone, in which he says he was never as happy as he was with her. TO On Air with Ryan Seacrestrevealed that the writing of the piece was really cathartic to be able to overcome the end of their love.

Also, as soon as the news of the end of the relationship with Camila Cabellothe songwriter was overwhelmed by fake news on social mediawhich spoke of a coming out of Shawn Mendesand that they wanted it declare himself gay after break with Camila Cabello.

For years now, the media attention on sexuality by Shawn Mendes it becomes more and more pressing: he himself, as reported by NBC, has defined the issue as really “frustrating”.

Attention to the mental health of Italian artists

Shawn Mendes he is not the only one who transparently communicates the status of his mental healthwhich is a theme that is also becoming widespread in the Italian musicboth in the lyrics and in the sharing messages between artists and their audience.

The Psychologistsfor example, when the album is released Trauma in spring 2022, they told us a Deejay Viralwith our Wad and Kendrick Lamarta, of the reality of the last two years of the pandemic, of the difficulties and fears experienced from the point of view of their generation.

Fortunately, in Italy the theme of mental health more and more space is made thanks to music. Also Federica Napolihe told in a transparent way about his difficult and courageous choice to leave The Payer: the decision came after three years of panic attackswho were seriously threatening her personal balance and working.