Shakira and Gerard Piqué, new rumors about the breakup

The Spanish footballer, Barcelona defender, would have asked the pop star for forgiveness for having betrayed her but the singer seems to be still furious and therefore does not intend to retrace his steps, according to rumors revealed by Corriere della Sera. Shakira would be willing to leave Spain



Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news The Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, Barcelona defender and partner since 2010 of the Colombian pop star Shakira, seems to have apologized to the singer for having betrayed her, however his request for forgiveness would not seem to have been successful. According to the rumors revealed by the Corriere della SeraShakira does not intend to retrace her steps, so she has no intention of forgiving Piqué or even of staying in Spain. The rupture that we have been talking about for weeks has now reached a new step, with various but also vain attempts at reconciliation by the Barcelona defender. The crack that Shakira is unable to restore is the fling with a twenty-two-year-old waitress, one of the levities that the Colombian singer does not intend to forgive her ex-partner, and father of her children.

Shakira and Piqué separate: “We ask for privacy for our children” The question regarding the custody of the children still remains open: Milan and Sasha, respectively 9 and 7 years old, are the two children of the couple. The Courier revealed in these hours that Shakira’s intentions would be to leave Catalonia permanently (where she had gone to live with Gerard Piqué) to move with her children to the United States, settling in Miami. The struggle for custody of children

The singer’s decision to leave Spain to move with her offspring to the United States of America clearly does not please the father of the children.

Piqué, through his lawyers, would be trying to find a compromise on the custody of the children. However, the compromise is very difficult as it seems that Shakira has closed ties with her ex, opting not only for separate houses but even distancing herself from his relatives and friends. The relationship between Shakira and the ex-partner’s mother would have deteriorated, despite the two having a very strong bond.

Piqué and Shakira, rumors of crisis: behind him there would be a betrayal of him After discovering the betrayal, Shakira would have decided to cancel everything related to the ex. The woman she seems to want to know nothing more about him, even if this will be impossible: Gerard Piqué remains the father of her children, therefore it will be impossible to erase him from his life. Next week the two will meet in an official date to find an agreement. After 12 years of relationship, the announcement of separation that was made on June 4th would therefore seem to be definitive.

From the pain, Shakira now seems to have passed to the second phase, the one in which sadness and despair turn into anger and desire for revenge. Her anger is such that she now wants to leave Spain with her children. However, she will have to face the opinion of the father of the children, who clearly does not want her children to leave her (and their) country. It seems that Piqué is strong in one fact: Milan and Sasha grew up in Catalonia and are very attached to their paternal grandparents, which could prevent Shakira from leaving with them.

Shakira, 15 years ago Beautiful Liar was dating Beyoncé The two met in South Africa in 2010, when the Spanish footballer took part in the making of the video of the official anthem of the world football championship, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)of which the singer was the interpreter. Shakira and Gerard Piqué immediately started dating, then on January 22, 2013 their first child, Milan Piqué Mebarak, was born. On January 29, 2015, Sasha Piqué Mebarak was born, the couple’s second child.

Shakira, from Whenever Wherever to Gypsy: the 10 most famous songs. VIDEO On June 4, 2022, an official press release was issued in which the couple confirms the rumors that have been circulating for some time about an alleged breakup. “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the release read.

