Selena Quintanilla: unpublished images of Jennifer Lopez playing the Diva from the Bronx in the 1997 film | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Despite the fact that 25 years have passed since it was released “Selena” on the big screens, being one of the films that has brought the greatest fame to the mythical Jennifer Lopez. In this sense, Gregory Nava, acclaimed director of the film, pointed out that the reissue of said film is in process, and this is also a re-release of the blockbuster film by the “Bronx Diva”.

There is no doubt that Selena’s life and passion It has served as inspiration for artists and various film producers, being the legendary Gregory Nava who took on the task of portraying the existence of the singer through the big screens.

Today, a quarter of a century after its premiere, new generations will be able to see the edited feature film dedicated to the artist born in Texas, United States thanks to the Warner Bros studios as part of its cult collection in recent history.

This is what the great Selena Quintanilla looked like months before her death (Photo: Selena/ Instagram)

“It was always a historical film, for many reasons, but now it is official. The ‘Selena’ story is the first Latina in this collection and her and Jennifer Lopez’s names are now alongside those of stars like Meryl Streep and Humphrey Bogart.” Gregory Nava told the press.

In fact, the tape dedicated to Quintanilla It is one of the highest-grossing films in the history of the United States. Therefore, the also screenwriter of “Frida” stressed that he is proud to carry out the edition of this piece, without neglecting the objective of the film: to portray the life of a successful young woman.

“We have two versions of the film. The one that was seen in the cinema and another extended version that was seen on television. There are two musical numbers that weren’t included in the first one, plus more scenes of little Selena.”pointed out the film producer.

Two unpublished documentaries will be included in this new film, the first being a compilation of interviews with Jennifer Lopez and the impact of this film on her career, while the second deals directly with Selena’s indelible legacy.