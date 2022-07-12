Selena Gomez’s “secret” visit to Fornovo San Giovanni: what was the pop star doing in the Bassa?

The star of American entertainment and music Selena Gomez in Fornovo San Giovanni? Well yes. It was a flash visit, strictly kept secret, that of the famous American pop singer and actress at the “Art Cosmetics” in Fornovo San Giovanni, this weekend.

Selena Gomez – thirty years in July – was in Italy these days to present her line of cosmetics “Rare Beauty” together with Sephora, and based in Milan over the weekend she decided to pay a visit to the contractor company that produces part of the products with its brand. The ArtCosmetics, in fact: the large establishment located on State Road 11 and which is one of the landmarks of the “cosmetics district” that extends between Crema and the lower Bergamo area. In the previous days she was instead in France, in Paris, for other commitments with Sephora.

The visit to ArtCosmetics

During the visit, the staff of ArtCosmetics provided Selena Gomez with a gown bearing her name and showed her the manufacturing process of the “Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer” foundation. On TikTok, Selena Gomez herself posted a video of her and hers workings, struggling with the bottling of a bottle. Almost five thousand comments from followers received on the social network, from all over the world. The visit was supposed to remain “top secret”, but in the same video the logo of the great Fornovese company was framed by mistake, which therefore confirmed the visit. Below, the video posted on TikTok by Gomez herself.

After the visit to Fornovo, Selena Gomez left for Milan, where the Italian launch event of Rare Beauty was held. She was welcomed by a crowd of fans and onlookers, before and during the presentation of her new brand, also characterized by a social connotation: she donates 1 percent of all sales and raises funds for the Rare Impact Fund, an association that aims improve access to mental health resources.

Who is Selena Gomez

Born in 1992, Selena Gomez is an American actress, singer and entrepreneur, born in Texas. She became famous in the early 2000s after starring in the television series Barney, and later appearing in various Disney television series. With the animation giant she also sang for various soundtracks released by Disney Records.

In the photo above: some photos from Selena Gomez’s social networks: two frames from the TikTok video at ArtCosmetics, and a “greeting to Milan”, from the terrace of a well-known restaurant in Piazza Duomo.