Selena Gomez Night in Rome: the evening dedicated to the artist

Find out all about the Selena Gomez Night in Rome, an evening entirely dedicated to the artist and to his music, Friday 6 May 2022. Here are tickets, prices and locations.

The Selena Gomez Night is an evening organized by the girl from the Italian page @_SelenaGITALY (Twitter) and @selenagit (Instagram), an exclusive event that will allow you to spend an evening to the rhythm of Selena Gomez’s music, from the beginning of her career to her most recent publications. The official hashtag of the evening is #SelenaGomezNight.

Selena Gomez Night

May 6, 2022

@ Via Laerte 46, Rome

Selena Gomez Night Tickets in Rome

To buy tickets for Selena Gomez Night you can visit the dedicated website: Selena Gomez Night / tickets.

Ticket prices

SGI NIGHT standard: € 20.00 + € 2.55 Commission

The standard ticket includes admission to the evening and one alcoholic / non-alcoholic drink.

SGI NIGHT deluxe: € 30.00 + € 3.22 commission

The deluxe ticket includes an entrance to the evening with access to the private area, skip the line at the entrance, free wardrobe, two drinks including alcoholic / non-alcoholic drinks.

Ticket TAYLENA € 30.00 + € 3.22 Commission

The taylena Ticket includes standard admission to Selena Gomez Night with alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks included + standard admission to Taylor Swift Night with alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks included.

Selena Gomez Night in Rome: time and location

The evening will start at 10.00 pm in a room located in Via Laerte 46 B. The restaurant can be reached by underground Line C, Torrenova stop, or by bus 056 / n11.

We remind you that the Super Green Pass is required to access the club.