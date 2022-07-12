Selena Gomez Night in Rome: the evening dedicated to the artist
Find out all about the Selena Gomez Night in Rome, an evening entirely dedicated to the artist and to his music, Friday 6 May 2022. Here are tickets, prices and locations.
The Selena Gomez Night is an evening organized by the girl from the Italian page @_SelenaGITALY (Twitter) and @selenagit (Instagram), an exclusive event that will allow you to spend an evening to the rhythm of Selena Gomez’s music, from the beginning of her career to her most recent publications. The official hashtag of the evening is #SelenaGomezNight.
Selena Gomez Night
May 6, 2022
@ Via Laerte 46, Rome
Selena Gomez Night Tickets in Rome
To buy tickets for Selena Gomez Night you can visit the dedicated website: Selena Gomez Night / tickets.
Ticket prices
SGI NIGHT standard: € 20.00 + € 2.55 Commission
The standard ticket includes admission to the evening and one alcoholic / non-alcoholic drink.
SGI NIGHT deluxe: € 30.00 + € 3.22 commission
The deluxe ticket includes an entrance to the evening with access to the private area, skip the line at the entrance, free wardrobe, two drinks including alcoholic / non-alcoholic drinks.
Ticket TAYLENA € 30.00 + € 3.22 Commission
The taylena Ticket includes standard admission to Selena Gomez Night with alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks included + standard admission to Taylor Swift Night with alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks included.
Selena Gomez Night in Rome: time and location
The evening will start at 10.00 pm in a room located in Via Laerte 46 B. The restaurant can be reached by underground Line C, Torrenova stop, or by bus 056 / n11.
We remind you that the Super Green Pass is required to access the club.
PLEASE NOTE: Team World supports fan projects and it should be noted that they are entirely designed and managed by them, which is why we always provide direct Fan contacts for further details and info. Team World is NOT in any way involved in organizing the event. The space we offer within this news is intended as a support for fans’ ideas and their projects.