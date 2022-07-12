SAT releases bank accounts of Alsea, owner of Starbucks, Vips and Dominos

The restaurant operator Alsea reported that its bank accounts have been fully released by the Service tax administration (SAT), in compliance with the order issued by the Federal Court of Administrative Justice.

“The company will continue the legal process that he initiated, making use of the means of defense that the laws allow him,” he said in a statement sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange.

The operator of brands such as Starbucks, Vips, Domino’s Pizzaamong others, reported in recent days that the SAT maintained an improper seizure of his accounts, after the Federal Court of Administrative Justice had granted him a suspension due to the dispute he maintains with the SAT for the purchase of Vips from Walmart for more than 3,800 million pesos that occurred in 2014.

read also “Improperly”: Alsea confirms that the SAT keeps its bank accounts seized

Last Friday, the head of the SAT, Raquel Buenrostroexplained that Alsea, like any other taxpayer, has the right to file various means of defense.

“They went to court to say that they did not agree with the credit determination and right now they are litigating… Many times when a process is initiated before the court, the court orders a temporary suspension of the collection while it determines or makes the resolution . So, while the court decides, we are in a suspension of action, “said the official.

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, plans for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options

vcr