‘Samaritan’, Sylvester Stallone’s first superhero movie, already has a release date

Sylvester Stallone is film history and an icon thanks to his characters Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, but the actor, at 73 years old (he is currently 76), decided that his extensive curriculum in the action genre I still had a pending subject, according to the current times, and it was to star in a superhero movie. The project is reality. Its titled Samaritan and directed it julius averywhich in 2018 mixed war films with horror in overlord.

It is true that Stallone had already appeared in other superhero films, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (and will also be in volume 3) playing Stakar Ogord, the captain of the interstellar community of pirates, thieves, and smugglers known as the Ravagers, and also voicing King Shark in the suicide squadalways at the command of James Gunn as director. Nevertheless, Samaritan is an original superhero, unpublished, made to measure and with the role of absolute protagonist.

It is an MGM Studios production that will arrive directly at the service of streaming of Amazon Prime Videoand the date on which it will be available in the platform’s content catalog has already been announced, It will be Friday, August 26.. In it we will be introduced to a veteran superhero who disappeared in an epic fight 25 years ago. However, a boyJavon ‘Wanna’ Walton) suspects that his former idol is still alive and ready to spring into action if the occasion calls for it.

Based on an original story by Bragi F. Schut (screenwriter of Escape Room and sequel), its authors wanted to make a vision “dark and cool of the genre”.

“We didn’t have superheroes”explains its director, because he grew up watching films from the eighties. “We only had action heroes. And Sly is the closest we got to having a superhero. So why not put him in a superhero movie? Sounds like cool and fresh and something that people will enjoy. It is a great event. We’re going to get a chance to see Sly doing things we haven’t seen in a while, and in a really inventive way.”assures Avery about the proposal.

And hoping that the best forecasts predicted by its director will be fulfilled, we leave you with another of the movie posters.

‘Samaritan’ poster Prime Video

