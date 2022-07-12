Sadie Sink “always wanted to work” with Taylor Swift: “She’s so smart”

Ads

Stranger things helped several actors to break into the limelight and become stars. Sadie Sink, who was primarily the star of the penultimate season of hit science fiction, has appeared in several projects since her debut on the Netflix series.

Sadie Sink | Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

One of his projects involved working alongside Taylor Swift All too well: the short film. Sink recently shared what it was like to work with the pop star by revealing that he “always wanted to work” with Swift.

Fans had several theories as to who Taylor Swift talked about in “All Too Well”

Swift is no stranger to referencing her previous relationships in her songs. Many of her past love stories helped the singer write her chart-topping hits, and “All Too Well” was no different. The actor released a 10-minute song about a previous relationship with an unnamed man.

The song’s release came in the wake of his controversial battle for ownership of his songs. As “All Too Well” dove into a rotten romance, the details of the lyrics took things to a whole different level with its fans, who dissected it on social media.

Swift first released the song on her 2012 album Red saying that he wrote the song at a time when it was extremely destroyed. The original song was 5 minutes 29 seconds long, but Swift said it was longer than that. She said, “It probably had seven more lines and it included the F word.” The remastered version of the song was dropped in 2021 and was much longer than the original.

The song was accompanied by a short film starring Sink and Dylan O’Brien in the lead roles. The duo’s significant age differences and numerous Easter eggs, including the Maple Lattes liner note, led fans to believe Swift was talking about Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal and Swift dated in 2010 when she was 20 and he was 29.

Sadie Sink “always wanted to work” with Taylor Swift

Sink spoke to Glamor Magazine for the July issue and talked about how to tackle fame and work with one of the icons of the music industry. When asked what it feels like to work with Swift, Sink said, “He’s someone I’ve always wanted to work with, but I never thought I’d do anything because I never thought our paths would cross anywhere. way”.

Sink further talked about the singer saying, “He’s such an amazing human being and so smart, so down to earth. Just anything you want it to be. Sink said he found a friend and mentor in Swift, saying, “It’s really amazing to have her.” The actor called the experience “very special” and a “cool opportunity to get out of being a child on the screen”.

Sink spoke positively of “All Too Well”, calling it an “iconic song” and praising Swift for the way he brought the story back to life. He said, “It was an honor to be a part of it.”

Taylor Swift loves Sadie Sink

Swift appeared on Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon in 2021 to promote the song and the short film. When the conversation turned to Sink and her performance, Swift said, “Oh, I love her.” Swift praised O’Brien and Sink’s performance and said they were perfectly suited for the roles, saying they flabbergasted her.

The singer noted that O’Brien and Sink had a lot of chemistry which made shooting easier. Swift recalled a tense scene that saw the two actors improvise as they went. She said they couldn’t take the camera off Sink and O’Brien as they connected so well at the time.

