Ryan Gosling and his routine to have a defined six pack at 41

Ryan Gosling could be the best Ryan in Hollywood (sorry, Reynolds). He started his career as a kid (we’ve all seen that viral video where he does a dance wearing a Harem Pants), but little by little he transformed into a serious actor, who has worked alongside some of the best directors of all. the times (from Nicholas Winding Refn, from Drive, to Denis Villeneuve, in Blade Runner 2049).

the papers that Gosling he usually chooses are not superheroes or action characters, but they are physically and psychologically demanding, and for this he needs to be in good shape and train hard.

A few years ago, it became known that the actor, who is now Ken in the new barbie movie with margot robbieHe was a fan of martial arts, mainly Muay Thai, With what he was able to get in better shape than ever and managed to score a six pack of envy, which he maintains to this day.

Perhaps we will never see him as muscular as Thor or The Rock, but Gosling He has one of those bodies that become the inspiration for many when they start going to the gym. Of course it’s his talent that gets him good parts, but it doesn’t hurt that he also looks like he does at 41 (and when you have roles that mean you’re going to go shirtless on camera, always train a little it’s a good idea).

A martial arts training:

According to reports, Gosling began practicing muay thai (an Asian discipline that mixes martial arts with boxing and wrestling) while preparing for the film Only God Forgives from Winding Refn, where he gave life to the owner of a boxing club in Bangkok.