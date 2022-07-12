Russia is already its second gas supplier

Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine last February provoked a unanimous reaction from the West, with the application of significant economic sanctions and with the commitment among European countries to reduce their energy dependence. It should be remembered that in 2021, 40% of the gas that reached the EU came from Russia.

More than four months have passed since the start of the war and the prices of raw materials are through the roof, but the countries of the continent have done their best to reduce imports from Moscow. Nevertheless, there is a country that curiously has increased in the last month its need for Russia. It’s about Spain.

In this sense, the data is revealing and shows that the Spanish nation is going a bit against the grain of the rest of Europe. As revealed by the Enagás Statistical Bulletin, in June Russia was the second main supplier of gas, contributing 24.4% of the total, behind the United States (29.6%), but above Algeria (21.6%) or Nigeria (10.7%).

You just have to compare these figures with those of previous months to check the change. Between January and June 2022, Russia was only the fourth Spanish supplier and barely contributed 10.1% of the total. The united states declines (34.4% on those dates), Algeria (24.7%) and Nigeria (14.1%) have been replaced by a greater demand for Russian gas.

That is, despite the demands placed on the Kremlinmost European countries are still very dependent of Russian natural resources and they have no choice but to jump through hoops if they want to continue to have a guaranteed supply of energy.

The case of Germany has been quite notorious. Within the Union, the Germanic country is one of the countries that needs Russian gas the most, since last year imported 55% of the total. In this 2022, it has already managed to reduce it to 35% and the plan is to ensure that in the summer of 2024 it is only 10%, but for that, alternatives must be found.

So far, gas imports have increased from the Netherlands and Norwayas well as liquefied natural gas, which is transported by ship, but completely replacing a supplier of this size is not an easy task.

And precisely Spain is at odds with Algeria for its position on Western Sahara and its agreements with Morocco. At a time when alternative options to Russia are more necessary than ever, the country is facing forced to resort more than ever to the country presided over by Vladimir Putin. A strategic decision that is proving expensive and that is nullifying part of the sanctions against the Kremlin.

