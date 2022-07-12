Resident Evil: what to expect from the new Netflix series | TV

The first thing you need to know about Resident Evilthe new series Netflix which serves as a sequel / remake / reboot / ??? of a franchise that has already given away six chapters to the cinema + a reboot gone wrong and probably now dead and buried, is that it has little to do with Resident Evil. Mind you, the founding elements of all the stories of the saga remain: the Umbrella, the T-virus, the zombies who are not zombies but who transmit their condition with a bite, a character named Albert Wesker, a city called Raccoon City… But Andrew Dabb, who has so far worked as a writer at Supernatural and here he made his debut as a showrunner and producer, he decided to give a completely different imprint to his vision of Resident Evilturning it into a hybrid of a teen drama it’s a classic zombie movie to Romero.

The second thing you need to know about Resident Evil is that, before writing this presentation piece of the Netflix project, we only had half of the first season available for viewing (four episodes out of eight, of 50 minutes each), which wisely ends with the cliffhanger bigger than the universe and with all the answers to the questions accumulated so far that escape the last moment, inviting us to come back later.

Two main stories in one series

Resident Evil is split in two. On the one hand, there is the story of Jade and Billie Wesker, who move with their father Albert to the disturbing and very gentrified city of New Raccoon City. We are in 2022, a quarter of a century after the disaster of the first Raccoon City (in this sense the series is a sequel to all Anderson’s video games and films) and Umbrella is trying again, moving its best scientists to this new metropolis. built on the underground laboratories where evil science is studied. All this is of interest, however, only in relation to the series, which focuses instead on Jade (the eldest, the most rebellious and brash), Billie (shy, introverted, dressed and coiffed like Billie Eilish, basically a clone of her) and on the problems that these two preteens face in their new school.

Without going around it too much: we are on the side of the teen drama, which talks about bullying, loneliness and the pains of growing up. Slowly but surely these problems intersect with the much more serious ones linked to the fact that Umbrella keeps samples of T-virus in its laboratories; but until a specific event happens, which alone changes the whole narrative direction of the season, Resident Evil treats these aspects of the story as secondary, to be kept in the background while in the foreground there are two girls in existential crisis. Never Resident Evil, in none of its forms, had he given so much space to psychological deepening at the expense of action; element that certainly helps the serial format that gives the possibility to the characters and situations to breathe, but the fact remains that the 2022 part of this new series will make a lot of longtime fans scream in horror, and provoke disproportionate reactions (we expect at least three different petitions to cancel it).

The other half of Resident Evil, set in 2036 and centered around the adult version of Jade, is the most classically zombie, and will make those who expect from the franchise above all dangling bodies that eat brains feel at home. There are plenty of them, even if told in a very different way from how the franchise normally does: there is much less claustrophobia and above all the feeling of impending disaster is missing, put in the attic in favor of a more classic Romerian post-apocalypse in which zombies have already conquered the world but civilization has not yet been completely wiped out. There is little Resident Evil classic and much of, for example, The land of the living deadas well as the obvious shovelfuls of that model from which it is impossible to escape that it is The Walking Dead.

The strengths of the project

This is where Resident Evil you play his best cartridges from the point of view of the show, with sieges, chases, giant monsters, some classic tropes of the genre revisited for the occasion and a protagonist (played by Ella Balinska, the best of the lot together with the obvious Lance Reddick ) who holds the scene effortlessly with the strength of his anger alone. However, do not expect luxurious villas and abandoned and infested with zombie dogs, or dark corridors in which to wander with terror: in this sense, the other half of Resident Evil it is little Resident Evilbut he manages to be forgiven by the sound of his guts.

The most important detail, and which gives us more confidence, is the fact that the two timelines are made to coexist perfectly, alternating and sometimes merging with assembly games that demonstrate a certain degree of attention to detail (always welcome). Questions and answers are equally distributed between the two halves instead of being concentrated in one of the two and administered in the form of explanations in homeopathic doses; the past informs the present but is also informed by it, and in this way Resident Evil it always maintains that aura of mystery that makes you want to see “just another episode”. We are missing four: when we have seen them we will be able to tell you if the building holds up.