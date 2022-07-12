release date and compatible devices

‘Garena Blockman GO’ is a title developed by Garena, a studio that is also behind ‘Free Fire’, in which we have a wide range of game modes that we can access. In addition, it has a game editor that allows you to create your own mini-games and adventures.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about ‘Blockman GO’.

When does Blockman GO come out?

‘Blockman GO’ was available for a while in a beta phase, but now it will be your official launch this July 12, 2022.

What platforms can I play Blockman GO on?

You can play ‘Blockman GO’ through your mobile device, either iOS or Android, by downloading it from the App Store or the Google Play Store. Also, can be played from the computer entering the web of this title.



Some ‘Blockman GO’ minigames

What minimum requirements does Blockman GO require?

The minimum requirements to play ‘Garena Blockman GO’ are:

requirements pc Android ios Weight 10MB 911.3MB 911.3MB operating system Windows 7 or later 5.0 or later iOS 10 or later

For more information on this, questions to the developers or report problemsyou can enter the weFb of ‘Blockman GO’ in its support section for Latin America.

Is Blockman GO free?

‘Blockman GO’ it is free to download and you can access most of the games and cosmetics without paying anything. However, there are some special cosmetics that will have a cost.

The currency of the game is the Gcubes and you can buy it in three packages:

VIP+ : 360 Gcubes plus some benefits for 103.5 pesos.

: 360 Gcubes plus some benefits for 103.5 pesos. MVP : 800 Gcubes and other privileges for 207 pesos.

: 800 Gcubes and other privileges for 207 pesos. MVP+: 2000 Gcubes and other privileges for 518.5 pesos.





How to play Blockman GO?

Being a set of minigames, ‘Blockman GO’ is played in many different ways. There are titles that range from the shooters even adventure games and crafting. Everything will depend on the game mode you select.

Added to it, there is an editor mode where you create your own adventure. So you can give flight to your imagination to make your own games. In addition, ‘Blockman GO’ promotes teamwork, so there are many games that need the organization and planning of groups of people for their development.

But not only that, you can also create your avatar to which you can change your outfit, face, skin, hairstyle and many other things. You can also join clans to get together with friends and get into the mini-games.





What age is recommended to play Blockman GO?

‘Blockman GO’ is registered on the Apple App Store as a game for older than four yearswhile in the Google Play Store it has a record for older than three years. On the other hand, for PC the recommended age is not specified.