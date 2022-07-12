Regé-Jean Page (‘The Bridgertons’) rebukes men who have criticized Florence Pugh’s dress

“It is not the first time, nor will it be the last a woman having to hear what’s wrong with her body from a bunch of strangerswhat is worrying is how vulgar some men can be”. This is how Florence Pugh reacted to the avalanche of criticism she received after wearing a semi-transparent Valentino dress. The model in question exposed her breasts, covered only by a fine pink gauze, something to which many have felt the need to give an opinion in a ‘rude’ way (to put it subtly).

In view of the numerous negative comments, the actress decided to speak out through her official Instagram account, closing her long and thoughtful message with a wake-up call: “Grow up. Respect people. Respect the bodies. respect all women. Respect humans. Life will be much easier, I promise you. And all this for two cute little nipples…“. In line with said publication, and with the aim of showing her support for Pugh, Regé-Jean Page, star of the first season of ‘The Bridgertons’, wanted to speak out through the stories of the aforementioned social network. This actor, whom we will see shortly in the new Russo for Netflix, started by quoting the “What’s so scary?” launched by his partner along with an applause in the form of an emojito later scold those ‘vulgar men’.

“Put the focus on yourself, take a look at your friends and step up when it’s time to do so. When a colleague crosses the line, say something. The strange thing about misogyny is that men [que no son capaces de escuchar a las mujeres] actually listen to other men, so do your part because in particular the years to come will be a very good time to listen and take some responsibilityFor the good of all”via TeenVogue.

Goodbye romance…

…hello to fast-paced action. Rege-Jean Page, that after the first season of ‘The Bridgertons’, he did not want to have a brief cameo in the second; has preferred to bet on a very different project. This interpreter stars in ‘The invisible agent’ along with a good handful of stars. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton lead the cast of this film directed by the Russo brothers in which Page plays a spy from “extremely flexible morals”. Said thriller, compared to ‘James Bond’ or ‘Fast & Furious’ in the first reactions, opens in theaters this July 15 and on Netflix next 22.