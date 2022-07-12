Reese Witherspoon teaches how to wear a very Elle Woods pink dress at 40

When we hear the name Reese witherspoonthe 2000 come to mind, or have you forgotten the movie legally blonde? I think it’s difficult, it’s a film that will remain in our memory forever, especially those romantic and extremely chic outfits that delighted us so hot pink.

American actress, Reese witherspoonhe was just getting ahead of the trend barbie core that is revolutionizing fashion. Let’s remember the cover of the film that caused us a couple of laughs and, of course, caught our attention. Who didn’t want to be Elle Woods? Pink midi dress with a V-neckline, matching strap sandals and sunglasses. Oh la la! Perhaps Margot Robbie can take a little inspiration from here.

Now the award winning with a Oscar began the task of reviving the look of legally blondeand he did it with elegant accents – a bet that we will see everywhere.

How to wear a pink midi dress at 40+ according to Reese Witherspoon?

Reese Witherspoon in a pink Emilia Wickstead dress reminiscent of her Elle Woods character in Legally Blonde. Getty Images

The original of New Orleans starred in his attendance at the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sings wearing one of the dresses midi on trendwhich paid homage to her character as Elle Woods, and in a very legally blondeparaded on the green carpet of the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

She chose a design from Emilia Wickstead’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection. Flared midi skirtsquare neckline and wide straps, the perfect wardrobe sampler barbie core of the 90s. The point of attention was in the detail fitted at the waist, as it released a flattering visual effect, ideal for petite and rectangular silhouettes. In the first decade of the century it was sheathed in striking prints, leather textures and metallics. Today it retains more subtlety with smooth and silky fabricsjust what the 40 claim.