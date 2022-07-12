Reese Witherspoon or how to wear the two triumphant summer dresses

Although it is true that we began to talk about the emergence of the trend barbie core in the stylistic panorama due to the brilliant success of the next film by Barbie –scheduled for 2023 in the hands of Greta Gerwig–, this character has not been the only one that has caused the phenomenon pink spread over the entire globe. Who doesn’t remember Reese Witherspoon’s magnificent performance in A very legal blonde? Without a doubt, the American captivated us with a role that broke with numerous existing stereotypes, because in the eyes of society it seems impossible for a young lover of the color pink who lives among cotton candy to carve out a promising future in the world of politics, something that, of course, is more than enough.

SEE GALLERY

Anne Hathaway or why the interpreter is at her best stylistic moment

The looks with maxi dresses that most convince the experts

the protagonist of Little Big Lies has not hesitated to remind us of the iconic and unmistakable Elle Woods with her recent choice of clothing. The film producer was yesterday in New York City for the premiere of his new film project, the wild girl. To stroll down the green carpet at the Museum of Modern Art, where the event was held, the star opted for a vibrant pink dress from Emilia Wickstead’s spring-summer 2022 collection.

The neon pink dress with which Reese Witherspoon champions the barbie core

With said confection from the English designer known for her bridal and ready-to-wearReese Witherspoon wanted to join the long list of celebrities – which includes names like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway and Megan Fox – who have already succumbed to the stylistic trend of barbie core. The creation that she wore accompanied by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harris Dickinson and Taylor John Smith – that is, the actors that make up the cast of the film in question– had a silhouette lady like midi length with thick straps and slightly flared skirt. Likewise, in the chest area some gathers could be sensed that emphasized the figure of the wearer to the maximum.

SEE GALLERY

As far as accessories are concerned, the artist decided to bet on metallic sandals to finish the construction. A golden footwear design under the signature of Aquazzura that helped the New Orleans native look more stylized than usual and is an infallible resource for women petite. Without a doubt, if there is someone who is the perfect muse of inspiration to know how to put on a look bathed in the tone hot pink and to do it successfully, that’s Reese Witherspoon.

SEE GALLERY

If you have not had enough with the aforementioned style chair, we recommend you continue reading, because before going to the big event, the interpreter had already surprised her community of followers walking through the streets of the Big Apple with an outfit that is far from the that, hours later, he wore in the presentation. Have you ever wondered how to wear a crisp white shirt dress and make it more flattering than ever? The producer has the best style keys to achieve it and we point them out below.

Fresh and chic, this is how shirt dresses are, the piece of the season according to Jennifer Lopez

Witherspoon decided to acquire one of the most comfortable, functional and elegant dress models of the season. She opted for a shirt dress design with short puffed sleeves and a midi cut. An outfit that she took to the next level with an XL buckle belt in brown added to the waist area. To complete the look, she added double-strap sandals with heels and a wicker bag.

SEE GALLERY



