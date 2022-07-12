Record an avalanche as it comes at you and survive

With the Marmolada tragedy (Italy) still recentin the last hours the publication of a video recorded by a British tourist visiting in Kyrgyzstan who came over a avalanche while en route through the Tian Shan mountains. Luckily, and despite the spectacular nature of the images, managed to save on time like the rest of his group as he himself has told on social networks and collected Guardian.

The aforementioned medium reports that the group was made up of 10 people, nine of whom were British. One of them is Harry Shimmin, author of the images that you have shared through your profile on Instagram. In the video, less than a minute long, you can see how the snow moves at high speed and with a loud noise towards the one who is recording, who exclaims expressions of astonishment. In the last seconds you can see how it is hit by the avalanche and manages to take refuge in time.

Shimmin was one of the people who was doing trekking when the avalanche occurred that forced them to urgently seek refuge. As he himself has told in his post in Instagram“we had just reached the highest point of the hike and I split up from the group to take pictures at the top of a hill/edge of a Cliff. While taking pictures, I heard the sound of deep ice breaking behind me. This is where the video begins.”

He explains that he had been there a few minutes and he knew he had a safe place to go, on the edge of the cliff, and that is why he did not move when he heard and saw the snow approaching at great speed, although he admits that he hurried and that he is “well aware” that his decision was risky. “I felt like I was in controlbut despite everything, when the snow started to fall and it got dark / I had trouble breathing, I was covering it up and I thought I might die”Collect your testimony.

The experience was shocking, and although he felt dizzy and ended up covered in a light layer of snow, he emerged unscathed. Shimmin stayed away from the group, but managed to rejoin them after the avalanche passed and was able to verify that the others were also safe, although some had suffered some injuries. “The whole group was laughing and crying, happy to be alive (including the girl who injured her knee). Only later did we realize how lucky we had been”, he summarized about the reunion with the other members of the expedition. They are aware that a few minutes saved them from the tragedy.

In Guardian They explain that the Tian Shan mountains, where the avalanche recorded by this British citizen took place, run through the southeast of Kyrgyzstan and the northwest border with China and were part of the ancient Silk Road.

