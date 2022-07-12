Quique González, Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba and the show ‘Xarma’, protagonists of the third week of Veranos de la Villa – Madrid News

The third week of July will start with more leisure and culture for the city of Madrid at the hands of Veranos de la Villa. The festival, organized by the Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Madrid City Council, includes plastic arts, music, cinema, circus art, stories for all audiences and large-format puppets in its weekly proposal.

Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba, the most important dance company in Cuba, arrives at the Conde Duque Central Patio (July 20 and 21) to move the spectators to the rhythm of chachachá, mambo, rumba, conga and bolero, and transport them to the most beautiful corners of the Caribbean country with its show ¡Cuba Vibras! With more than 30 artists, directed by Litz Alfonso, the show is a journey through time through the music and dance of the Caribbean island from the 1950s to the present day. Thus, numerous dances are unfolding in which ballet, contemporary dance, flamenco and Cuban and Afro-Cuban popular dances converge. Cuba vibrates! It has been exhibited in more than 200 cities on five continents, it has live music and is part of the events celebrating the 30 years of life of this prestigious dance group.

For its part, the txalaparta group Oreka TX, together with Txalapart ART and the collaboration of Etxepare Euskal Institutua, premieres Xarma at the Conde Duque Central Patio on July 24, a multidisciplinary show for all audiences that seeks to recover the essence of inner magic. Giant puppets manipulated from the inside and large toys make up a magical imaginary to which the company’s usual traveling companions are added: the collaboration of the Kukai Dantza dancers. In addition to dance, the circus is another of the elements that contribute to the creation of this dreamlike atmosphere that surrounds Xarma through various circus disciplines: the aerial circus on canvas and the double trapeze of the Berdinki company, and juggling and acrobatic scale by Xabier Larrea and Gorka Pereira. In addition, a dreamy Maika Etxekopar will take the viewer with her song to that magical dimension where the characters, who populate a fantastic universe, play with each other and invite children and adults to believe in magic.

Some very musical summers

Veranos de la Villa offers a luxurious opportunity on Friday, July 22, to listen to the Madrid Municipal Symphony Band, an orchestra founded at the beginning of the 20th century and currently conducted by Jan Cober, in the Conde Duque Central Courtyard. On this occasion, for the festival, the band pays homage to the Argentine bandoneonist and composer Astor Piazzolla with the piece that inaugurated the genre of opera-tango (‘operita’), María de Buenos Aires. The common thread is the birth, rise, death and resurrection of its protagonist, accompanied on his journey by other characters such as El Duende, played by actor Carlos Hipólito, narrator of his adventures and misadventures. It will also have the special participation of the soprano Gema Scabal and the bandoneonist Fabian Carbone.

On Saturday, July 23, on this same stage, the singer Quique González will present his new album, Sur en el valle , a title inspired by that famous wind throughout the Cantabrian coast, bearer of unusual events and behaviors and to which all kinds of of legends. Sur en el valle is the thirteenth album by Quique González, an artist from Madrid who has built a unique repertoire with the dedication and affection of a craftsman. Respected by critics and with a very loyal audience, he returns to deliver a new collection of songs cooked over a slow fire in the valleys of Pas.

The contemporary art that defines Peru

Madrid is associated with the Embassy of Peru in Spain to offer the public a cultural journey through the contemporary creations of artists from the Andean country with a recognized career and international success in the exhibition 12 + 10: Contemporary Art from Peru.

From July 20 to August 7, the Palace of the Carlos de Antwerp Foundation becomes the stage where the joint work between the talent of Peruvian artists and the support of Spanish galleries will be shown to give international visibility to these magnificent creators . The galleries Juana de Aizpuru, 1 Mira Madrid, Àngels Barcelona, ​​Daniel Cuevas, Fernando Pradilla, Twin Gallery, Casado Santapau, ADN Barcelona, ​​Maisterravalbuena and Rosa Santos will show works by renowned Peruvian artists such as Sandra Gamarra, Fernando Bryce, Sergio Zevallos, Daniela Ortiz , Miguel Aguirre, Jorge Cabieses, Jimena Kato, Aldo Chaparro, José Vera, María María Acha-Kutscher, Daniel Jacoby and Andrea Cánepa.

cinema with interruptions

On July 19, the second session of the Cine Caliente cycle will take place, scheduled at Parque de la Bombilla, with a screening of the film The Devil Wears Prada (David Frankel, 2006), starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. The script narrates the adventures of the personal assistant of the director of an important fashion magazine in New York and for this reason the designer Eduardo Navarrete, one of the most popular faces of the Maestros de la Costura program, will later comment on the headband. The musical entertainment will be provided by Gela, a reference name for electronic music at night in Madrid.

This project, curated by La Juan Gallery, is committed to recovering neighborhood cinema, in which the public participates in an artistic experience beyond the work, in which interruptions and noises count, such as pipes and room announcements calling to visit the bar.

Performing Arts: From Japan to Shakespeare

On July 21 and 22, the narrator Yoshi Hioki and the Japanese harp (koto) player Chisa Majima bring to the Margarita Xirgu room of the Spanish Theater Tales and Legends of Japan, a fusion of tales and ancestral music for adults that will be performed especially for Veranos de Villa, in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy in Spain and the Japan Foundation.

The turn of the little ones will be on July 23 and 24, when both artists will tell traditional Japanese stories for all audiences in Mukashi, mukashi.

These same days, but in Quinta de los Molinos Open Space, you can enjoy Micro-Shakespeare, a group of actors behind a small theater box ‘performing’ works by William Shakespeare condensed into eight minutes. A curious approach to the English playwright for all audiences at the hands of Laitrum Teatre, where the actors receive instructions through headphones and move the objects in the box following instructions without knowing the reason. Spectators, who watch it sitting in front of the theater box, will enjoy Hamlet , Macbeth , Romeo and Juliet , The Tempest and A Midsummer Night’s Dream , also through headphones.

Madrid circus and scoundrel

The Madrid company Conejo Salvaje was born from the union of four artists with international careers, coming from the world of theater, musicals and the circus. In their first choral creation, La casa de los dedos , which they present on July 21 and 22 at Naves del Español in Matadero (Sala Max Aub), the authors are committed to leading the viewer on an unprecedented journey into the occult through of a musical show, a classical choreography or a pure clown routine, in a plot that takes place in a traveling circus booth shaped like a photo booth.

A story of difficulty, surrender and hope. La barraca de feria La casa de los dedos travels itinerantly through all the medium and small towns of the Spanish geography. Wherever they arrive, they bring and show the surprising world of the occult, of the afterlife, of the phantasmagorical creatures that live among us but belong to the world of the dead.

All the cultural proposals of the festival, on the official website www.veranosdelavilla.com