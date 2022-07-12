PUBG follows Fortnite: It will have its first virtual concert and it will be with BLACKPINK

The version 2.1 update of PUBG MOBILE will add new modes to the popular game, but the most outstanding thing is that it will have its first virtual concert starring BLACKPINK.

Starting this Wed, July 13, PUBG MOBILE will add Ancient Secret: Arise modes, plus new content through Cycle 3, Season 7, and the Royale Pass Month 13.

The Virtual, the first virtual concert of the game will have as guests BLACKPINK, the popular K-Pop girl group that had previously collaborated with PUBG. In addition to the first global performances, the group will debut a special song and music video for the game later this month.

The event will take place July 22-23 and 29-30 in North and South America, and July 23-24 and 30-31 in the rest of the world.

Players will be able to get the outfits from the group’s performance that they will wear inside the concert and use them in PUBG. These skins will be available from July 23 to August 31.

Fortnite did it and now it’s PUBG’s turn

The first PUBG MOBILE concert is an event within the popular game for having BLACKPINK as its star, but it is a reality that comes a little late to this type of event.

Its direct competitor, Fortnite, has already had several virtual concerts with artists of international stature and prestige within the music scene. We can mention appearances by Deadmau5, Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, Tones and I, Travis Scott and Ariana Grande.

It is very possible that this first concert within PUBG is the beginning to have virtual concerts of this category with important singers and groups.

