“PSG says no to Cristiano Ronaldo”
Two years ago these days, Cristiano Ronaldo And Paulo Dybala they were about to win the Scudetto with the Juventus coached by Maurizio Sarri.
The strange summer of Cristiano Ronaldo
The tricolor of the troubled 2019-20 season, marked by the long interruption due to the Coronavirus pandemic, would however have been the last happy moment in the careers of the two strikers, who 24 months later share an almost identical destiny on the market. Dybala free agent, still under contract with Manchester United for another season Ronaldo, but decided to change his air just a year after returning to the Red Devils.
“Mendes, contacts with PSG for Ronaldo”
In words the new coach Ten Hag does not seem to want to do without Cristiano, whose agent Jorge Mendes however, it is looking for alternative and obviously equally rich and prestigious solutions. Among the numerous contacts the Portuguese agent had had, there would also have been one with the Paris Saint-Germainto which Ronaldo would have been proposed by Mendes, but as reported by ‘Le Parisien’ within the president’s club Al-Khelaifi the idea would not be considered, at least for the moment.
The PSG and the attack of wonders
Engaged in other more crucial negotiations in the construction of the squad that will be entrusted to Christophe Galtier, above all the one with Inter for Milan Skriniar, the PSG executives have frozen the Ronaldo hypothesis. The possibility of playing in the year of the World Cup together with Mbappé, Neymar, but above all to the eternal rival Leo Messi it would be a film setting for Ronaldo and for all of world football, but the most likely scenario seems to be the one that will see Mendes forced to knock on other doors …