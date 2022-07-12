Piqué is trying to win back Shakira. Here’s how the pop star responds to the promises of the player

The separation between Shakira And Gerard Piqué the soap of the summer 2022 is confirmed. In the absence of tasty local gossip, we have to focus on the updates coming from Barcelona, ​​the city that the Colombian pop star would have decided to leave after the discovery of the sensational betrayal by the fellow footballer. But before packing your bags and checking in to move permanently to Miami with her two children, Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (7 years old), Shakira has to deal with Piqué’s latest twist: realizing that he has combined it big, he would be trying in every way to win it back. But with poor results.

PIQUÉ WANTS TO RECONQUER SHAKIRA, SHE THINKS OF STRASFERIRISI IN MIAMI

Filed the fling with a 22-year-old waitress, publicly revealed a few months ago, the Barcelona player is trying everything to renew the relationship with his former partner. “Promise that everything will be different and that it will change,” the photojournalist said Jordi Martín to some Spanish tabloids. In truth, Shakira would have proposed him to face a couple therapy but Piqué’s clear refusal pushed her to a drastic decision: to close all contact with him, to live in separate houses, also to cut off relations with friends and relatives. “She doesn’t believe him, she doesn’t want to know anything about him anymore, she’s just waiting for the right time to move to Miami,” he reveals. El Nacionalquoting the words that the singer’s brother would have uttered.

THE BATTLE FOR THE CUSTOMER OF THE CHILDREN

In short, the die is cast, the attempts at reconciliations have been a hole in the water, the legal mediations so far have faded into nothing, so much so that next week a further meeting is scheduled to try an agreement in extremis in which will decide the future of the Piqué-Shakira family. On the one hand there is you willing to grant the former partner a rather flexible visiting regime but the intention is to give up Catalonia and return to live overseas to stop the gossip and indiscretions that have upset her life. On the other hand there is instead that she opposes the transfer and makes it known of to be willing to do anything to ensure that the children stay and live in Spainciting the strong bond between the children and the paternal grandparents as a motivation.

SHAKIRA AND STRENGTHEN RELATIONS WITH THE MOTHER-IN-LAW (AND OTHER WAGS)

It is precisely the relationship between Shakira and the ex-mother-in-law, with whom she had had an excellent harmony until a few weeks ago, is at the center of new gossip on Spanish sites in these hours. The direct line that had united daughter-in-law and mother-in-law was irreparably broken precisely because the singer would have severed any relationship with the past, even her family one. Nothing new on the front of the Iberian wags, the other wives of the Barça players, with which she never got along. For example, the contacts with Mrs Messi (who moved to PSG) are very cold, Antonella Roccuzzo, who instead befriended Nuria Tomas, Piqué’s ex-girlfriend before he got involved with Shakira. A choice that the pop star has never forgiven her.