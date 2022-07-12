Pete Davidson, the tattoo in honor of the first kiss with Kim Kardashian

New tattoo in honor of girlfriend Kim Kardashian for Pete Davidson. The fully tattooed actor was thinking of having her tattoos removed, but once he met the reality star he backed off, and now he can’t help but add new ones dedicated to his famous girlfriend. In a new series of photos that Kardashian posted on her Instagram profile on Monday, the couple shows themselves intent on exchanging tenderness by the pool, with Davidson showing a new indelible design. Along the 28-year-old’s collarbone peeps out a new small tattoo that pays homage to the two’s first kiss. The illustration on the skin shows the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” with an infinity sign in the middle. The love between the two blossomed in October last year, during an episode of the Saturday Night Live, the legendary American comedy program. Kim presented the episode, during which she starred alongside Pete in a sketch, playing the parody versions of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine from the Disney movie. In the comedy scene, the two kiss: and Kim Kardashian said “having felt a vibe”, or that the spark for her is clearly struck during that fake kiss. Kim took the first step by asking the production for Davidson’s phone number. A great and unexpected love has since broken out, following the tycoon’s separation from Kayne West.

An indelible love

A love always under the banner of the Disney film Alladin, which brought luck to the couple. In fact, after the two made their relationship official, the comedian gave his girlfriend the exact costumes they wore in the galley skit. “Actually, for Valentine’s Day, she gave me the carpet, the one-pieces and the little genie lamp,” Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel in April. The kiss tattoo is just the latest in the collection of tattoos that Davidson has dedicated to his beloved. The comedian has tattooed the letters: “KNSCP” – the initial of Kim’s name, along with those of her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. Davidson also did the “my girlfriend is a lawyer” tattoo in honor of his girlfriend’s ambitions. Davidson even has Kardashian’s name branded on her chest. An eternal and decidedly strong demonstration of love and commitment.