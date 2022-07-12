Pepe Rodríguez: his wife Mariví, their three children and his regency in ‘El Bohío’

Pepe Rodriguez, 54 years oldis one of the best-known faces on Spanish television due to his participation in the different editions of Masterchef.

It is a family and traditional cook with three big stars who has become one of the best chefs on the national scene.

Despite the fact that when we hear the popular phrase “life takes many turns” we tend to think that it is a made-up expression, sometimes it is the best way to explain how changes in a person’s life trajectory are surprising.

This is precisely what happened to this chef, who managed to turn a family business into a renowned restaurant.

Pepe Rodríguez: chef by duty

Pepe Rodriguez he started working as a waiter on weekends and helping the family in their family business. It is an inn that was founded in the 1930s and temporarily closed during the postwar period until 1971. Its name? The Bohio. Your location? Illescas.

Two concepts that decades later it is impossible not to relate to today’s Pepe Rodríguez, a lover of the traditional and passionate about avant-garde cuisine.

Although the fusion of spoon dishes with modern airs was not an easy task, there was no obstacle that was imposed on the cook’s family. Slowly, The Bohio It went from being an inn to becoming a Michelin star temple.

However, the great change came from the hand of television. Who is this inseparable chef from Illescas? What does he do when he leaves the kitchen?

We tell you about the personal environment of one of the renowned Spanish chefs. In fact, it is probably the most beloved for some.

Mariví: Pepe Rodríguez’s wife

They say that destiny is very wise and knows who to put in the way. The truth is that in this case, this saying is not lacking in truth. It was precisely in a bar in Illescas where Pepe Rodríguez met his better half, Marivi Fernandez.

As the chef told in November 2021 in an interview with Divinity, she was coming in hot with some friends after playing a game of tennis when they first met. While she was drinking a Coke, she realized that there was a young man who “would not take his eyes off her”.

It was Pepe and since then he met him every time he passed through the town. Years later, she would realize that the young waiter would become her husband and the father of her three children.

In January 2020, Mariví attended a Masterchef Junior 7 program and told what made her fall in love with her husband.

“He is a very elegant person, he is a gentleman,” he said. However, what really captivated him was his talent for cooking

In fact, he was by his side during the takeoff from El Bohío. And also when half of Spain began to recognize him on the street.

Large family: Maria, Jesus and Manuela

Maria, Jesus and Manuela. This is the name of the three angels of the famous chef. For a few years it has been customary for the chef to pose in photo call with his wife and children.

According to the manchego in a Program of Bertin Osborne, the eldest of her children does not finish getting used to fame. The middle one is happy knowing that “Dad is on TV.” And the little girl is already aware of why everyone knows who Pepe Rodríguez is.

However, the three know that they will not always have the presence of their father, something that weighs on him more and more.

Since he became a father, his August vacations are untouchable and he confessed this to Bertín Osborne: “That month I want them to tire me out, to bore me, to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with them, to know what they like, what not, throw us out siesta all together. For me that’s the best thing in the world”. Those little moments with yours are his great joy.