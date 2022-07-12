Patricia De León shares credits with Chris Pratt in ‘The Terminal List’

Patricia De León, with more than 23 years of experience in the world of acting, rubs shoulders with great Hollywood stars and has credits in important productions such as “Mayans MC” and “Station 19”.

Printed version

The actress also shares credits with the star of “Guardians of the Galaxy”, Chris Prattin the series of Amazon-Prime “The final list” (The Terminal List), where the actor also appears as a producer.

At the beginning of June, the Panamanian published a Photography along with Pratt (James Reece) and actress Tyner Rushing (Liz Riley), who participated in the episodes 2, 4, 5 and 6, according to data from the specialized site Sensacine.

The Panamanian performs in the production Paulawife Marco (Marco Rodriguez), Mexican businessman and family friend of the Reeces.

The participation and performance of the Panamanian has been applauded by her compatriots.

“I saw it, the series is good”, “Recommended series”, “My favorite rich and famous” and “Congratulations Patricia, what a dream cast”, are some of the comments.

“How beautiful and royal expression. Always proud of you, your many talents, your determination and how you all represent our flag, in such a special and unique way. I love you sister”, wrote the Panamanian singer-songwriter Erika Ender.

about the series

“The Terminal List” It is based on the homonymous novel by Jack Carrpremiered earlier this month and earned an average audience score of 94% and a Tomatometer of 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.

After its premiere the Serie It has been ranked as the second most viewed production on the platform worldwide, the public has loved this proposal, however, the criticism is divided for two reasons, because of its content violent and for glorifying US military intervention on foreign soil.

SEE ALSO: Patricia De León is filming two series in Los Angeles: What are post-Covid-19 filming like?

Synopsis

In the 8-episode series, “James Reece returns home after his entire squad of navy seal is ambushed, only to discover new dark forces that work against you and endanger your loved ones.”

Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Riley Keough are other talents that are part of the cast of the Serie from Amazon Prime.

Look what our Youtube channel has!